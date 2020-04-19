Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Coronavirus e scuole, classi pollaio a settembre: «Servono più insegnanti»

Redazione web - 0
Il dg dell'Ufficio regionale: organici non ancora definitivi, ma pesano anche le mancate bocciature di quest'anno. I presidi: folle tagliare le sezioni in...
Continua a leggere
Autoprodotti

Coronavirus: Conte rivede le Regioni il 22, spiragli per ripartenze il 27. Resta il blocco dei trasporti extraregionali

Redazione web - 0
La riapertura dal 4 maggio di aziende e uffici, con una forte dose di smart working, orari scaglionati e autobus a ingresso limitato. E...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Gaeta, barbiere fa entrare i clienti dal retro del locale: multato

Redazione web - 0
Sanzioni anche per due clienti: ad uno, proveniente dalla vicina Formia, è stato contestato lo spostamento non giustificato con l'utilizzo di un veicolo ...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Coronavirus e scuole, classi pollaio a settembre: «Servono più insegnanti»

Redazione web - 0
Il dg dell'Ufficio regionale: organici non ancora definitivi, ma pesano anche le mancate bocciature di quest'anno. I presidi: folle tagliare le sezioni in...
Continua a leggere
Autoprodotti

Coronavirus: Conte rivede le Regioni il 22, spiragli per ripartenze il 27. Resta il blocco dei trasporti extraregionali

Redazione web - 0
La riapertura dal 4 maggio di aziende e uffici, con una forte dose di smart working, orari scaglionati e autobus a ingresso limitato. E...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Enasarco: Fondazione, chiarimenti su delibera sospensione termini pagamento contributi  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Enasarco: Fondazione, chiarimenti su delibera sospensione termini pagamento contributi proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Gaeta, barbiere fa entrare i clienti dal retro del locale: multato

Redazione web - 0
Sanzioni anche per due clienti: ad uno, proveniente dalla vicina Formia, è stato contestato lo spostamento non giustificato con l'utilizzo di un veicolo ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus e scuole, classi pollaio a settembre: «Servono più insegnanti»

Redazione web - 0
Il dg dell'Ufficio regionale: organici non ancora definitivi, ma pesano anche le mancate bocciature di quest'anno. I presidi: folle tagliare le sezioni in...
Continua a leggere
Autoprodotti

Coronavirus: Conte rivede le Regioni il 22, spiragli per ripartenze il 27. Resta il blocco dei trasporti extraregionali

Redazione web - 0
La riapertura dal 4 maggio di aziende e uffici, con una forte dose di smart working, orari scaglionati e autobus a ingresso limitato. E...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Enasarco: Fondazione, chiarimenti su delibera sospensione termini pagamento contributi  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Enasarco: Fondazione, chiarimenti su delibera sospensione termini pagamento contributi proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Gaeta, barbiere fa entrare i clienti dal retro del locale: multato

Redazione web - 0
Sanzioni anche per due clienti: ad uno, proveniente dalla vicina Formia, è stato contestato lo spostamento non giustificato con l'utilizzo di un veicolo ...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Coronavirus e scuole, classi pollaio a settembre: «Servono più insegnanti»

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il dg dell'Ufficio regionale: organici non ancora definitivi, ma pesano anche le mancate bocciature di quest'anno. I presidi: folle tagliare le sezioni in...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus: Conte rivede le Regioni il 22, spiragli per ripartenze il 27. Resta il blocco dei trasporti extraregionali

Autoprodotti Redazione web - 0
La riapertura dal 4 maggio di aziende e uffici, con una forte dose di smart working, orari scaglionati e autobus a ingresso limitato. E...
Continua a leggere

Gaeta, barbiere fa entrare i clienti dal retro del locale: multato

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Sanzioni anche per due clienti: ad uno, proveniente dalla vicina Formia, è stato contestato lo spostamento non giustificato con l'utilizzo di un veicolo ...
Continua a leggere

Virus e amore a distanza, il ritorno della serenata nel centro di Roma

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Balduina, ore 13: un giovanotto interpreta "Tanto pe' cantà» sotto un balcone al primo piano, dove è affacciata una donna Continua a...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli