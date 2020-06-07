425 migrants entered Malta after weeks outside its territorial waters

After hours of delicate negotiations, late Saturday evening, the Maltese Government declared that Malta gave the permission to 425 migrants on board four ferries to berth in Malta. The government said that the decision had been taken after the situation on board the boats had become very difficult and very tense.

The Maltese government stated that it was not ready to put the lives of the crew, including Maltese persons who worked with migrants in danger because of the lack of action and solidarity from the EU member states. The government also said that there are ongoing negotiations for relocation and declared that the asylum-seeking process for those who so qualified was to be speeded up.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo 425 migrants entered Malta after weeks outside its territorial waters proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Politica

Regioni, Mattarella “Autonomia fondamento della democrazia”

Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Cinquant'anni or sono i cittadini delle Regioni a statuto ordinario vennero chiamati per la prima volta alle urne per eleggere i...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Madre Terra – Campania: Viaggiare e gustare.

Redazione web - 0
Alfonso Pecoraro Scanio ci guida alla scoperta di due particolari qualità di pomodoro – il Corbarino e il Piennolo del Vesuvio – nell'atlante dei...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Rissa in strada a Mondello, 2 feriti

Redazione web - 0
Poco dopo la mezzanotte un gruppo di ragazzi si è reso protagonista di una maxi rissa in strada tra piazza Valdesi e viale Regina...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Il coronavirus ha fatto quasi 400 mila morti. I contagi accelerano

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Mentre il triste conto dei decessi accertati sta per doppiare quota 400 mila e quello dei casi confermati si avvicina a 7...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Scontri al Circo Massimo, l’ipotesi: stretta sui sit-in e daspo agli ultrà

Redazione web - 0
Cariche, aggressioni a cronisti e poliziotti, prato in fiamme. Polemiche sull'ok a Forza Nuova per il presidio iniziato con i tafferugli. Alla fine 230...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Picchiata a morte nel parco, Maria ricordata dai volontari anti-tratta

Redazione web - 0
La donna, di 40 anni, è deceduta al San Giovanni il 12 maggio scorso. Sabato i carabinieri hanno fermato per omicidio il compagno-sfruttatore. Le...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Al Piccolo manca un’identità artistica». L’attacco diretto dei lavoratori a Escobar

Redazione web - 0
Assemblea e lettera dei lavoratori: "In vista della prossima scadenza del mandato del direttore Escobar si indichi una nuova guida». Lo stupore del cda...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il coronavirus ha fatto quasi 400 mila morti. I contagi accelerano

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Mentre il triste conto dei decessi accertati sta per doppiare quota 400 mila e quello dei casi confermati si avvicina a 7...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Scontri al Circo Massimo, l’ipotesi: stretta sui sit-in e daspo agli ultrà

Redazione web - 0
Cariche, aggressioni a cronisti e poliziotti, prato in fiamme. Polemiche sull'ok a Forza Nuova per il presidio iniziato con i tafferugli. Alla fine 230...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Picchiata a morte nel parco, Maria ricordata dai volontari anti-tratta

Redazione web - 0
La donna, di 40 anni, è deceduta al San Giovanni il 12 maggio scorso. Sabato i carabinieri hanno fermato per omicidio il compagno-sfruttatore. Le...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Al Piccolo manca un’identità artistica». L’attacco diretto dei lavoratori a Escobar

Redazione web - 0
Assemblea e lettera dei lavoratori: "In vista della prossima scadenza del mandato del direttore Escobar si indichi una nuova guida». Lo stupore del cda...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Regioni, Mattarella “Autonomia fondamento della democrazia”

Politica Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Cinquant'anni or sono i cittadini delle Regioni a statuto ordinario vennero chiamati per la prima volta alle urne per eleggere i...
Continua a leggere

Madre Terra – Campania: Viaggiare e gustare.

Politica Redazione web - 0
Alfonso Pecoraro Scanio ci guida alla scoperta di due particolari qualità di pomodoro – il Corbarino e il Piennolo del Vesuvio – nell'atlante dei...
Continua a leggere

Rissa in strada a Mondello, 2 feriti

Politica Redazione web - 0
Poco dopo la mezzanotte un gruppo di ragazzi si è reso protagonista di una maxi rissa in strada tra piazza Valdesi e viale Regina...
Continua a leggere

Bonucci “Se il campionato si ferma non assegnare nulla”

Politica Redazione web - 0
“Io spero che si arrivi alla fine normale del campionato. Se non fosse così nascerebbero un sacco di storie, polemiche, ricorsi… Io non sono...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli