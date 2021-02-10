Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Governo Draghi, Landini pone questione ius soli  

Redazione web - 0
Il leader Cgil: “Chi nasce qui o ha studiato qui deve aver gli stessi diritti di cittadinanza di tutti gli altri” Continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Governo Draghi, sindacati aprono ma chiedono stop licenziamenti e Cig Covid  

Redazione web - 0
Il via libera arriva dai leader di Confindustria, Cgil, Cisl e Uil al termine del giro di ‘consultazioni' Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Virus nel Lazio, più casi (1.027) e decessi (51). La Regione: «Non ci aspettiamo cambi di colore»

Redazione web - 0
La zona della Capitale con maggiori casi nelle ultime 24 ore è quella di competenza della Asl Roma 2, con 200 nuovi positivi e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, esce di casa e sparisce. Ricerche al Trionfale per trovare Mario De Angelis

Redazione web - 0
Ha 77 anni, è scomparso dal 3 febbraio scorso. Il segnale del suo telefonino è stato rintracciato in un parco sulla via Cassia, ma...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo 2014, impresario del «trucco e parrucco» a processo per truffa. La Rai tra le parti offese

Redazione web - 0
Nell'edizione vinta da Arisa, il titolare di una società irregolare vinse appalto da 34 mila euro. Gli hanno fatto causa la Rai, la truccatrice...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, omicidio Cerciello: a processo il carabiniere che bendò Hjorth

Redazione web - 0
La procura dispone la citazione a giudizio per l'appuntato che legò le mani e coprì il volto di uno dei due sospettati del'omicidio prima...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Virus nel Lazio, più casi (1.027) e decessi (51). La Regione: «Non ci aspettiamo cambi di colore»

Redazione web - 0
La zona della Capitale con maggiori casi nelle ultime 24 ore è quella di competenza della Asl Roma 2, con 200 nuovi positivi e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, esce di casa e sparisce. Ricerche al Trionfale per trovare Mario De Angelis

Redazione web - 0
Ha 77 anni, è scomparso dal 3 febbraio scorso. Il segnale del suo telefonino è stato rintracciato in un parco sulla via Cassia, ma...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo 2014, impresario del «trucco e parrucco» a processo per truffa. La Rai tra le parti offese

Redazione web - 0
Nell'edizione vinta da Arisa, il titolare di una società irregolare vinse appalto da 34 mila euro. Gli hanno fatto causa la Rai, la truccatrice...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, omicidio Cerciello: a processo il carabiniere che bendò Hjorth

Redazione web - 0
La procura dispone la citazione a giudizio per l'appuntato che legò le mani e coprì il volto di uno dei due sospettati del'omicidio prima...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Governo Draghi, Landini pone questione ius soli  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Il leader Cgil: “Chi nasce qui o ha studiato qui deve aver gli stessi diritti di cittadinanza di tutti gli altri” Continua...
Continua a leggere

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Governo Draghi, sindacati aprono ma chiedono stop licenziamenti e Cig Covid  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Il via libera arriva dai leader di Confindustria, Cgil, Cisl e Uil al termine del giro di ‘consultazioni' Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli