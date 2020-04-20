A rischio tutto il settore delle due ruote

Così l’Ancma, l’associazione di categoria, lancia l’allarme

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Motori

Škoda dona 100 Octavia per la lotta al Coronavirus

Redazione web - 0
L'assegnazione delle vetture sarà veloce e trasparente, e sarà effettuato in coordinamento con il Ministro della Salute Ceco continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Volvo riapre lo stabilimento di Torslanda e di Ghent

Redazione web - 0
Sanificazione e pulizia accurata di tutte le strutture in preparazione del rientro di operai e dipendenti continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Motori

Emergenza Covid-19, prosegue il sostegno della Ferrari

Redazione web - 0
La casa del cavallino rampante sta mettendo in atto una serie di iniziative in aiuto della comunità locale continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Fontana: «Alcune Regioni aprono prima? È un grosso rischio per tutti»

Redazione web - 0
Il governatore lombardo: "Non c'è chi “è più o chi è meno”. Se rispettassimo tutti le stesse regole riusciremmo a contenere il virus» ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Tutti pazzi per Merkel. Cresce la voglia di un quinto mandato

Redazione web - 0
Merkel superstar. Oppure “tutti pazzi per Angela”, parafrasando un vecchio film americano. A quanto pare, la Germania è di nuovo innamorata della sua cancelliera,...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, studio Cnr su inquinamento aria e diffusione Covid-19 

Redazione web - 0
Analizzate possibili correlazioni e ambiti di approfondimento Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, studio Cnr su inquinamento aria e...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Banca Mediolanum, con investimento Double Chance rendimento fino a 2% lordo 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Banca Mediolanum, con investimento Double Chance rendimento fino a 2% lordo proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Fontana: «Alcune Regioni aprono prima? È un grosso rischio per tutti»

Redazione web - 0
Il governatore lombardo: "Non c'è chi “è più o chi è meno”. Se rispettassimo tutti le stesse regole riusciremmo a contenere il virus» ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Tutti pazzi per Merkel. Cresce la voglia di un quinto mandato

Redazione web - 0
Merkel superstar. Oppure “tutti pazzi per Angela”, parafrasando un vecchio film americano. A quanto pare, la Germania è di nuovo innamorata della sua cancelliera,...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, studio Cnr su inquinamento aria e diffusione Covid-19 

Redazione web - 0
Analizzate possibili correlazioni e ambiti di approfondimento Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, studio Cnr su inquinamento aria e...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Banca Mediolanum, con investimento Double Chance rendimento fino a 2% lordo 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Banca Mediolanum, con investimento Double Chance rendimento fino a 2% lordo proviene...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Škoda dona 100 Octavia per la lotta al Coronavirus

Motori Redazione web - 0
L'assegnazione delle vetture sarà veloce e trasparente, e sarà effettuato in coordinamento con il Ministro della Salute Ceco continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Volvo riapre lo stabilimento di Torslanda e di Ghent

Motori Redazione web - 0
Sanificazione e pulizia accurata di tutte le strutture in preparazione del rientro di operai e dipendenti continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Emergenza Covid-19, prosegue il sostegno della Ferrari

Motori Redazione web - 0
La casa del cavallino rampante sta mettendo in atto una serie di iniziative in aiuto della comunità locale continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Bollo auto, ecco dove slitta il pagamento

Motori Redazione web - 0
In dieci regioni la scadenza di maggio/aprile è stata spostata a giugno/luglio, ma c'è parecchia confusione e difformità di regole in tutta Italia....
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli