Alexa, l’assistente vocale sale a bordo delle Lamborghini

Debutto al Ces di Las Vegas per il servizio di Amazon disponibile come opzione sulla gamma Huracán Evo

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Motori

Opel completa l’installazione di 350 stazioni di ricarica

Redazione web - 0
Un anno dopo aver annunciato la “Città Elettrica”, la casa tedesca tiene fede alla sue promesse continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Motori

Cresce il Groupe Psa in Italia

Redazione web - 0
Il colosso francese chiude il 2019 confermando un trend positivo di lungo periodo continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Motori

Torna la Fisker, ecco il nuovo Ocean

Redazione web - 0
Produrrà un crossover elettrico compatto. Il tetto è coperto di panelli solari continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Blitz nelle carceri di Napoli e Secondigliano, sequestrati cellulari

Redazione web - 0
Inviati in ospedale per controlli radiografici oltre 20 detenuti continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bagnoli, Invitalia: sfida tra i big dell’architettura per disegnare il paesaggio

Redazione web - 0
La prima fase del Concorso internazionale di idee per l'ex area industriale dell'Italsider si è conclusa con 36 candidature a cui fanno capo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La “Basilica” di Paestum è l’unico tempio senza barriere: riqualificato il percorso per carrozzine

Redazione web - 0
Allo scopo di migliorare la percorribilità di tutta l'area, il Comune si è impegnato a rifinanziare il percorso tattile per persone ipo e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Isernia, staffetta della polizia stradale per soccorre un uomo gravemente ferito

Redazione web - 0
L'uomo originario della provincia di Caserta è stato accompagnato prima al Veneziale di Isernia e poi al Cardarelli di Napoli continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Blitz nelle carceri di Napoli e Secondigliano, sequestrati cellulari

Redazione web - 0
Inviati in ospedale per controlli radiografici oltre 20 detenuti continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bagnoli, Invitalia: sfida tra i big dell’architettura per disegnare il paesaggio

Redazione web - 0
La prima fase del Concorso internazionale di idee per l'ex area industriale dell'Italsider si è conclusa con 36 candidature a cui fanno capo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La “Basilica” di Paestum è l’unico tempio senza barriere: riqualificato il percorso per carrozzine

Redazione web - 0
Allo scopo di migliorare la percorribilità di tutta l'area, il Comune si è impegnato a rifinanziare il percorso tattile per persone ipo e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Isernia, staffetta della polizia stradale per soccorre un uomo gravemente ferito

Redazione web - 0
L'uomo originario della provincia di Caserta è stato accompagnato prima al Veneziale di Isernia e poi al Cardarelli di Napoli continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Opel completa l’installazione di 350 stazioni di ricarica

Motori Redazione web - 0
Un anno dopo aver annunciato la “Città Elettrica”, la casa tedesca tiene fede alla sue promesse continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Cresce il Groupe Psa in Italia

Motori Redazione web - 0
Il colosso francese chiude il 2019 confermando un trend positivo di lungo periodo continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Torna la Fisker, ecco il nuovo Ocean

Motori Redazione web - 0
Produrrà un crossover elettrico compatto. Il tetto è coperto di panelli solari continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Ces 2020, l’Intelligenza artificiale sbarca in auto

Motori Redazione web - 0
Dal colosso tedesco 3,7 miliardi di euro all'anno nello sviluppo software continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli