Amazon has the largest number of fire outbreaks since 2007 for the month of June

by João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – During the month of June, the Amazon had 2,308 hot spots, according to data released this Thursday, the 1st, by the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe). It is the largest recorded fire in June in 14 years.

Inpe’s satellites detected 2,308 fires, 2.3% more than in June of last year. The month of May had already been a month of record fires, Inpe’s satellites registered 1,166 outbreaks, an increase of 49% than that registered in May 2020. The number in May this year was also 34.5% higher than the historical average for the month.

Inpe’s analysis shows that the situation is already worrying in the Amazon even before the start of the fire season, which always starts in August and lasts for about four months. “With high numbers of fires still in the beginning of the Amazon summer, months where there is a natural decrease in rainfall in the Amazon, these numbers tend to rise even more,” said Greenpeace Brasil in a statement. The organization linked the fires to deforestation and climate change. Greenpeace Brasil also recalled that the burning of forests and other native vegetation is the main source of greenhouse gas emissions in Brazil.

Inpe’s data also show the outbreaks of fire in the Cerrado for June. The Cerrado is the second largest Brazilian biome, and one of the most devastated biomes in the country, it is estimated that 50% of the biome has already suffered some type of deforestation. 4,181 outbreaks were registered in the month, almost two thousand outbreaks more than registered in the Amazon. The fire in the Cerrado in June was also 58% greater than in May, when Inpe detected 2,649 hot spots in the biome.

On Tuesday, the 29th, the federal government published a decree with immediate validity suspending the use of fire in the national territory for 120 days, as provided for in Decree 2661, of 1998, which deals with agro-pastoral and forestry practices.

INCENDI IN AMAZZONIA, IL PEGGIORE GIUGNO DA 14 ANNI

by João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Nel mese di giugno nell’Amazzonia del Brasile sono stati registrati 2.308 incendi o aree con temperature molto più alte della media, stando ai dati dell’Instituto Nacional de Pesquisa Espaciais (Inpe), pubblicati questa settimana. È il dato peggiore per quanto riguarda giugno degli ultimi 14 anni, il 2,3 per cento più alto rispetto allo stesso mese del 2020.Maggio già era stato un mese record per quanto riguarda gli incendi. I satelliti dell’Inpe avevano infatti registrato 1.166 roghi, con un aumento del 49 per cento rispetto a quelli individuati nel maggio 2020. I dati di quest’anno sono stati inoltre superiori alla media statistica del mese del 34,5 per cento.L’analisi dell’Inpe ha evidenziato che la situazione dell’Amazzonia preoccupa già ora, prima dell’inizio della stagione degli incendi, che in genere comincia ad agosto e dura quattro mesi. “Gli alti numeri di incendi che riscontriamo ancora prima che inizi l’estate amazzonica, i mesi cioè quando si registra una diminuzione naturale delle piogge, fanno pensare che questa tendenza peggiorerà ulteriormente” ha affermato l’ong Greenpeace Brasil in un comunicato. Secondo l’organizzazione, i roghi sono legati alla deforestazione e ai cambiamenti climatici. La sezione brasiliana di Greenpeace ha inoltre evidenziato che gli incendi nella foresta e anche in aree con altri tipi di vegetazione nativa sono le principali fonti di emissione di gas inquinanti e di “effetto serra” del Brasile.I dati dell’Inpe hanno mostrato inoltre l’evoluzione degli incendi nel cosiddetto Cerrado, il secondo maggior bioma del Brasile. Il Cerrado è una delle zone più devastate del Paese: si stima che circa il 50 per cento del suo territorio abbia sofferto qualche tipo di danno dalla deforestazione.A giugno sono stati registrati 4.181 incendi nell’ecosistema, quasi 2.000 in più di quelli che sono stati individuati in Amazzonia. Anche nel Cerrado gli incendi sono stati il 58 per cento in più di quelli riscontrati a maggio, quando l’Inpe aveva individuato 2.649 roghi.In settimana il governo federale ha ordinato con un decreto con validità immediata la sospensione dell’utilizzo degli incendi programmati sul territorio nazionale per 120 giorni, in conformità con il decreto 2.661 del 1998 sulla pratiche agropastorali e forestali.

AMAZÔNIA TEM O MAIOR NÚMERO DE FOCOS DE QUEIMADAS DESDE 2007 PARA MÊS DE JUNHO

por João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – A Amazônia teve durante o mês de junho 2.308 focos de calor, segundo dados divulgados nesta quinta-feira, dia 1, pelo Instituto Nacional de Pesquisa Espaciais (Inpe). É o maior registro de queimadas em junho em 14 anos.

Os satélites do Inpe detectaram 2.308 focos de incêndio, 2,3% a mais do que em junho do ano passado. O mês de maio já havia sido um mês de recorde de fogo, os satélites do Inpe registraram 1.166 focos, um aumento de 49% do que o registrado em maio de 2020. O número em maio deste ano também foi 34,5% superior à média histórica do mês.

A análise do Inpe mostra que a situação já preocupa na Amazônia antes mesmo do início da temporada do fogo, que começa sempre em agosto e dura cerca de quatro meses. “Com números altos de queimadas ainda no começo do verão amazônico, meses onde há uma diminuição natural das chuvas na Amazônia, esses números tendem a subir ainda mais”, disse o Greenpeace Brasil em comunicado. A organização relacionou as queimadas com o desmatamento e as mudanças climáticas. O Greenpeace Brasil lembrou ainda que a queima de florestas e outras vegetações nativas é a principal fonte de emissão de gases de efeito estufa no Brasil.

Os dados do Inpe também mostram os focos de incêndio no Cerrado para junho. O Cerrado é o segundo maior bioma brasileiro, e o um dos biomas mais devastados do país, estima-se que 50% do bioma já sofreu algum tipo de desflorestamento. Foram registrados 4.181 focos no mês, quase dois mil focos a mais do que o registrado na Amazônia. O fogo no Cerrado em junho também foi 58% maior em relação a maio, quando o Inpe detectou 2.649 focos de calor no bioma.

Na terça-feira, dia 29, o governo federal publicou um continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento