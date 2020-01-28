Amianto, muore ex operaio Isochimica di Avellino

E’ la 29esima vittima di patologie correlate all’esposizione

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Coronavirus, un caso sospetto a Napoli: ricoverato giovane di 28 anni

Redazione web - 0
Proveniente dalla provincia di Hubei in Cina, ha febbre alta e difficoltà di respirazione. Attivati i protocolli di emergenza all’ospedale Cotugno. Un giovane di 28...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Agropoli: si è insediato il Consiglio comunale dei ragazzi

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Beneficenza: “Dritti al cuore: una pizza per Ascanio”

Redazione web - 0
Evento a Pratola Serra continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Coronavirus, un caso sospetto a Napoli: ricoverato giovane di 28 anni

Redazione web - 0
Proveniente dalla provincia di Hubei in Cina, ha febbre alta e difficoltà di respirazione. Attivati i protocolli di emergenza all’ospedale Cotugno. Un giovane di 28...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Agropoli: si è insediato il Consiglio comunale dei ragazzi

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Beneficenza: “Dritti al cuore: una pizza per Ascanio”

Redazione web - 0
Evento a Pratola Serra continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, caso sospetto a Napoli: una 28enne ricoverata all’ospedale Cotugno

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, un caso sospetto a Napoli: ricoverato giovane di 28 anni

Redazione web - 0
Proveniente dalla provincia di Hubei in Cina, ha febbre alta e difficoltà di respirazione. Attivati i protocolli di emergenza all’ospedale Cotugno. Un giovane di 28...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Agropoli: si è insediato il Consiglio comunale dei ragazzi

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Beneficenza: “Dritti al cuore: una pizza per Ascanio”

Redazione web - 0
Evento a Pratola Serra continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, caso sospetto a Napoli: una 28enne ricoverata all’ospedale Cotugno

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Coronavirus, un caso sospetto a Napoli: ricoverato giovane di 28 anni

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Proveniente dalla provincia di Hubei in Cina, ha febbre alta e difficoltà di respirazione. Attivati i protocolli di emergenza all’ospedale Cotugno. Un giovane di 28...
Continua a leggere

Agropoli: si è insediato il Consiglio comunale dei ragazzi

Napoli Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Beneficenza: “Dritti al cuore: una pizza per Ascanio”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Evento a Pratola Serra continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, caso sospetto a Napoli: una 28enne ricoverata all’ospedale Cotugno

Napoli Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli