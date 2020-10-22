Andiamo a scoprire chi è Michael Emenalo (il possibile nuovo diesse della Roma)

La storia di Michael Emenalo, il diesse seguito dalla Roma. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Faggiano (diesse del Genoa): “Contro l’Inter partita proibitiva. Dobbiamo recuperare a livello fisico”

Redazione web - 0
Le parole di Daniele Faggiano (diesse del Genoa) a pochi giorni dalla sfida contro l'Inter. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

De Marchi: “Se il Napoli resta concentrato può portare a casa un risultato importante”

Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni l'agente FIFA Marco De Marchi su alcuni temi attuali in casa azzurra e in generale del calcio...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Europa League, Napoli – AZ Alkmaar ore 18.55: le formazioni ufficiali

Redazione web - 0
Le formazioni ufficiali di Napoli - AZ Alkmaar, prima giornata della fase a gironi di Europa League. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Coronavirus: Consulenti-Manageritalia, imprese ripartono con taglio costo lavoro e flessibilità  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus: Consulenti-Manageritalia, imprese ripartono con taglio costo lavoro e flessibilità proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Saad Hariri prova a formare il governo di un Libano in crisi  

Redazione web - 0
AGI L'ex premier Saad Hariri è stato incaricato dal presidente libanese Michel Aoun di formare il nuovo governo del Libano. E' la quarta volta...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid Roma, pullman privati per rafforzare il trasporto pubblico?

Redazione web - 0
Si tratta di misure che potrebbero essere adottate dal Campidoglio per decongestionare le linee del centro, prese d'assalto soprattutto nelle ore di punta ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sabaudia, 17enne morto in incidente sull’auto di un amico, due feriti

Redazione web - 0
E' successo stamani, poco prima delle 10, sulla Migliara 53, all'altezza di Borgo Vodice: la Fiat 600 su cui era il ragazzo si è...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus: Consulenti-Manageritalia, imprese ripartono con taglio costo lavoro e flessibilità  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus: Consulenti-Manageritalia, imprese ripartono con taglio costo lavoro e flessibilità proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Saad Hariri prova a formare il governo di un Libano in crisi  

Redazione web - 0
AGI L'ex premier Saad Hariri è stato incaricato dal presidente libanese Michel Aoun di formare il nuovo governo del Libano. E' la quarta volta...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid Roma, pullman privati per rafforzare il trasporto pubblico?

Redazione web - 0
Si tratta di misure che potrebbero essere adottate dal Campidoglio per decongestionare le linee del centro, prese d'assalto soprattutto nelle ore di punta ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sabaudia, 17enne morto in incidente sull’auto di un amico, due feriti

Redazione web - 0
E' successo stamani, poco prima delle 10, sulla Migliara 53, all'altezza di Borgo Vodice: la Fiat 600 su cui era il ragazzo si è...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Faggiano (diesse del Genoa): “Contro l’Inter partita proibitiva. Dobbiamo recuperare a livello fisico”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le parole di Daniele Faggiano (diesse del Genoa) a pochi giorni dalla sfida contro l'Inter. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

De Marchi: “Se il Napoli resta concentrato può portare a casa un risultato importante”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni l'agente FIFA Marco De Marchi su alcuni temi attuali in casa azzurra e in generale del calcio...
Continua a leggere

Europa League, Napoli – AZ Alkmaar ore 18.55: le formazioni ufficiali

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le formazioni ufficiali di Napoli - AZ Alkmaar, prima giornata della fase a gironi di Europa League. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Europa League, Young Boys – Roma ore 18.55: le formazioni ufficiali

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le formazioni ufficiali di Young Boys - Roma, prima giornata della fase a gironi di Europa League. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli