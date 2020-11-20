Andrea Pirlo a Juventus TV: “La squadra deve avere la fame di vincere. De Ligt e Alex Sandro…”

Le parole di Andrea Pirlo alla vigilia della sfida tra Juventus e Cagliari. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Napoli, il report dell’allenamento: terapie e palestra per Osimhen, tornano i Nazionali

Seduta pomeridiana per il Napoli in cui arrivano due buone notizie per Gattuso: Bakayoko torna ad allenarsi, presente anche Osimhen. Il nigeriano ha svolto...
Calcio

Guida al Fantacalcio, i consigli dell’8ª giornata di Serie A: idee e suggerimenti per la tua formazione

I consigli di 90min per la vostra formazione del Fantacalcio in vista dell'8° turno di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

SKY – Elmas supera Zielinski nel ballottaggio: il macedone ha sofferto di meno il Covid

Manca sempre meno alla sfida del San Paolo che vedrà in campo i partenopei di Gattuso nella sfida contro il Milan. In vista del...
Pozzuoli

Dl Ristori, domande nuove richieste contributi: cosa fare 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Dl Ristori, domande nuove richieste contributi: cosa fare proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Pozzuoli

Altroconsumo, piattaforme food delivery puntuali nel 95% dei casi 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Altroconsumo, piattaforme food delivery puntuali nel 95% dei casi proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Napoli

Vigilia di Natale: tutte le ricette gluten free per una cena con i fiocchi!

Se sei alla ricerca di qualche menù per la vigilia di Natale 2020 totalmente gluten free, sei nel posto giusto! Ti suggeriremo oggi diversi...
Napoli

Roma, macchinette mangiaplastica «a premio» anche nei mercati rionali: la prima alla Magliana

Consegnando 100 bottiglie, i cittadini avranno diritto a un euro di sconto sulla spesa presso i banchi aderenti alla campagna, a fronte di una...
Napoli, il report dell’allenamento: terapie e palestra per Osimhen, tornano i Nazionali

Seduta pomeridiana per il Napoli in cui arrivano due buone notizie per Gattuso: Bakayoko torna ad allenarsi, presente anche Osimhen. Il nigeriano ha svolto...
Guida al Fantacalcio, i consigli dell’8ª giornata di Serie A: idee e suggerimenti per la tua formazione

I consigli di 90min per la vostra formazione del Fantacalcio in vista dell'8° turno di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
SKY – Elmas supera Zielinski nel ballottaggio: il macedone ha sofferto di meno il Covid

Manca sempre meno alla sfida del San Paolo che vedrà in campo i partenopei di Gattuso nella sfida contro il Milan. In vista del...
Bergomi a cuore aperto, da Calciopoli ad un ritorno all’Inter… impossibile

L'ex difensore e capitano interista Beppe Bergomi si è raccontato a Radio Nerazzurra. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
