Anm, caos funicolare: sabato chiude alle 22

Domani non sarà effettuato l’orario prolungato fino alle 2 per assenza di personale. L’amministratore: “Indegno”

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Niente autobus turistici in centro, protestano le guide a Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Lunedì presidio davanti a Palazzo San Giacomo contro l'ordinanza del Comune continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Maltempo: domani allerta meteo arancione in Campania

Redazione web - 0
La Protezione civile: "Rischio dissesto idrogeologico diffuso" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Quirinale, due campani tra i 32 premiati con onorificenze al Merito

Redazione web - 0
Una preside di Scampia e un docente della Federico II continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Anm, caos funicolare: sabato chiude alle 22

Redazione web - 0
Domani non sarà effettuato l'orario prolungato fino alle 2 per assenza di personale. L'amministratore: "Indegno" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Maltempo: domani allerta meteo arancione in Campania

Redazione web - 0
La Protezione civile: "Rischio dissesto idrogeologico diffuso" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Quirinale, due campani tra i 32 premiati con onorificenze al Merito

Redazione web - 0
Una preside di Scampia e un docente della Federico II continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Violenza sessuale su disabile, arrestato sacerdote dell’istituto don Orione di Ercolano

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Niente autobus turistici in centro, protestano le guide a Napoli

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Lunedì presidio davanti a Palazzo San Giacomo contro l'ordinanza del Comune continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Maltempo: domani allerta meteo arancione in Campania

Napoli Redazione web - 0
La Protezione civile: "Rischio dissesto idrogeologico diffuso" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Quirinale, due campani tra i 32 premiati con onorificenze al Merito

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Una preside di Scampia e un docente della Federico II continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Violenza sessuale su disabile, arrestato sacerdote dell’istituto don Orione di Ercolano

Napoli Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli