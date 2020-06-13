Assemblea Enasarco per estendere a 26,4 mln il fondo anti-Covid   

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Assemblea Enasarco per estendere a 26,4 mln il fondo anti-Covid proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Pmi, “malaburocrazia costa 100 mld anno a imprese” 

Redazione web - 0
E' quanto stima la Cgia di Mestre. Tra moduli da compilare, certificati da produrre e adempimenti da espletare Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pensioni, cosa cambia dal 2021 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensioni, cosa cambia dal 2021 proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fmi: “Quasi 100 milioni di lavoratori a rischio” 

Redazione web - 0
“Certi servizi legati alla vendita al dettaglio o al turismo non esisteranno più” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fmi:...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Furti di auto di lusso, la polizia di Fiumicino sventa traffico internazionale

Redazione web - 0
Provenivano dal Canada, modelli come la Chevrolet "Camaro», la Mercedes "Glc 4.3 Amg» e coupé, e Suv, Jeep Land Rover, Hyundai e altro, del...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ostia, molestano alcune minorenni e all’arrivo della polizia danneggiano la volante

Redazione web - 0
È successo in piazza dei Canotti allo stabilimento Hakuna Matata. Un romano di 26 anni e un algerino di 28 arrestati dagli agenti delle...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus a Roma, ultime notizie Furti durante il lockdown, presa banda dei supermercati: 5 arresti

Redazione web - 0
Sono cinque rom sinti di età compresa fra i 25 e i 45 anni, avevano messo a segno sei colpi in pochi giorni in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Blues in Mi», musica e parole per scoprire il cuore antico della città

Redazione web - 0
Folco Orselli racconta attraverso una serie di corti ed eventi i luoghi e i sogni dei quartieri milanesi: da sabato 20 giugno in esclusiva...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Furti di auto di lusso, la polizia di Fiumicino sventa traffico internazionale

Redazione web - 0
Provenivano dal Canada, modelli come la Chevrolet "Camaro», la Mercedes "Glc 4.3 Amg» e coupé, e Suv, Jeep Land Rover, Hyundai e altro, del...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ostia, molestano alcune minorenni e all’arrivo della polizia danneggiano la volante

Redazione web - 0
È successo in piazza dei Canotti allo stabilimento Hakuna Matata. Un romano di 26 anni e un algerino di 28 arrestati dagli agenti delle...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus a Roma, ultime notizie Furti durante il lockdown, presa banda dei supermercati: 5 arresti

Redazione web - 0
Sono cinque rom sinti di età compresa fra i 25 e i 45 anni, avevano messo a segno sei colpi in pochi giorni in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Blues in Mi», musica e parole per scoprire il cuore antico della città

Redazione web - 0
Folco Orselli racconta attraverso una serie di corti ed eventi i luoghi e i sogni dei quartieri milanesi: da sabato 20 giugno in esclusiva...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pmi, “malaburocrazia costa 100 mld anno a imprese” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
E' quanto stima la Cgia di Mestre. Tra moduli da compilare, certificati da produrre e adempimenti da espletare Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Pensioni, cosa cambia dal 2021 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensioni, cosa cambia dal 2021 proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Fmi: “Quasi 100 milioni di lavoratori a rischio” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
“Certi servizi legati alla vendita al dettaglio o al turismo non esisteranno più” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fmi:...
Continua a leggere

Fase 3: industria cosmetica riparte da Wecosmoprof 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fase 3: industria cosmetica riparte da Wecosmoprof proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli