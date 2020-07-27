Assolegno, Angelo Luigi Marchetti nuovo presidente  

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Assolegno, Angelo Luigi Marchetti nuovo presidente proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Offerte lavoro per 800 diplomati e laureati in tutta Italia 

Redazione web - 0
L'Adecco cerca periti in ambito chimico/biologico, con o senza esperienza pregressa in aziende farmaceutiche e laureati o neolaureati in Ctf, Biologia o Chimica. Richiesta...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Internet in vacanza, anche con 11 euro 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Internet in vacanza, anche con 11 euro proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Busta paga, “a luglio più pesante per 16 mln di lavoratori” 

Redazione web - 0
Il segretario confederale Uil Proietti: “Grazie ad un primo taglio delle tasse” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Busta paga,...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Assolegno, Angelo Luigi Marchetti nuovo presidente  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Assolegno, Angelo Luigi Marchetti nuovo presidente proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Usa: consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale contagiato dal Covid-19

Redazione web - 0
Il consigliere per la Sicurezza nazionale Usa, Robert O'Brien, è risultato positivo al coronavirus. Lo riferisce Bloomberg. O'Brien non si è presentato in ufficio...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Boris Johnson lancia un piano contro l’obesità e rivela: “Lotto sempre con la bilancia”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il premier britannico Borirs Johnson ha lanciato un piano contro l'obesità e ha rivelato che il peso è un continuo problema anche...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La detenzione di Zaki è stata prolungata di 45 giorni 

Redazione web - 0
I giudici egiziani hanno prolungato di 45 giorni, a partire da oggi, la custodia preventiva di Patrick Zaki. Lo ha confermato l'Ong Eipr ad...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Assolegno, Angelo Luigi Marchetti nuovo presidente  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Assolegno, Angelo Luigi Marchetti nuovo presidente proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Usa: consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale contagiato dal Covid-19

Redazione web - 0
Il consigliere per la Sicurezza nazionale Usa, Robert O'Brien, è risultato positivo al coronavirus. Lo riferisce Bloomberg. O'Brien non si è presentato in ufficio...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Boris Johnson lancia un piano contro l’obesità e rivela: “Lotto sempre con la bilancia”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il premier britannico Borirs Johnson ha lanciato un piano contro l'obesità e ha rivelato che il peso è un continuo problema anche...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La detenzione di Zaki è stata prolungata di 45 giorni 

Redazione web - 0
I giudici egiziani hanno prolungato di 45 giorni, a partire da oggi, la custodia preventiva di Patrick Zaki. Lo ha confermato l'Ong Eipr ad...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Offerte lavoro per 800 diplomati e laureati in tutta Italia 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
L'Adecco cerca periti in ambito chimico/biologico, con o senza esperienza pregressa in aziende farmaceutiche e laureati o neolaureati in Ctf, Biologia o Chimica. Richiesta...
Continua a leggere

Internet in vacanza, anche con 11 euro 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Internet in vacanza, anche con 11 euro proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere

Busta paga, “a luglio più pesante per 16 mln di lavoratori” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Il segretario confederale Uil Proietti: “Grazie ad un primo taglio delle tasse” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Busta paga,...
Continua a leggere

58 mln per Primo Space, al via il Venture Capital della Space Economy 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Nasce il primo Fondo specializzato in campo spaziale sotto la spinta di Asi e Commissione Europea. Il Commissario all'Economia Paolo Gentiloni: “Lieto che Ue...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli