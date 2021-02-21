Atalanta-Napoli 3-1: Muriel chiude virtualmente la Gara

Partita virtualmente chiusa al 71: per l’Atalanta a segno Muriel. Parziale di 3-1 a Bergamo.

Atalanta-Napoli 3-1: Muriel chiude virtualmente la Gara

BERGAMO, ITALY – FEBRUARY 06: Luis Muriel of Atalanta B.C. celebrates after scoring their side’s third goal during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Torino FC at Gewiss Stadium on February 06, 2021 in Bergamo, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Brutta palla persa da Bakayoko al limite dell’area. L’attaccante colombiano ne approfitta e segna la rete del 3-1.

