Avviso anticollisione frontale, ecco come funziona

Lo spiega il Bmw Intelligent Personal Assistant, uno volta saliti a bordo

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Motori

Leasys 4ME, nuova formula per il noleggio a lungo termine

Redazione web - 0
L'offerta per una mobilità sostenibile e personalizzabile a costi contenuti è dedicata ai modelli Fiat Panda Hybrid e 500 Pop Hybrid continua a...
Continua a leggere
Motori

La concessionaria che non conosce crisi

Redazione web - 0
"Ecco la nostra esperienza sul come affrontare al meglio questi problemi, oggi e nel futuro…" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Motori

Parla con me: Luca Napolitano risponde ai clienti

Redazione web - 0
Head of EMEA Fiat & Abarth Brands, in un nuovo format video – girato con smartphone da casa – risponde personalmente alle domande...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Coronavirus a Roma, ultime notizie Spallanzani: isolato il virus nelle lacrime dei pazienti Covid positivi

Redazione web - 0
Sui bus multe a chi non avrà le protezioni. Si discute della distanza di sicurezza Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Positivi al virus 2 italiani a bordo della Costa Atlantica in Giappone

Redazione web - 0
Trentaquattro membri dell'equipaggio della nave da crociera Costa Atlantica ormeggiata a Nagasaki, tra cui due italiani, sono risultati positivi al test sul coronavirus. Lo...
Continua a leggere
Autoprodotti

Dal bus al treno, al taxi, la parola d’ordine è distanziamento. Ecco le regole

Redazione web - 0
Guanti, mascherine, distanziamento e sanificazione dei mezzi. La parola d’ordine della mobilità della Fase 2 dell’emergenza coronavirus, qualsiasi mezzo di trasporto si usi, è:...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Clan Spada: case, aziende e una palestra: confiscati beni per 18 milioni

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la condanna per associazione mafiosa, arriva la confisca patrimoniale ,epilogo dell'attività investigativa svolta dalla direzione antimafia Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus a Roma, ultime notizie Spallanzani: isolato il virus nelle lacrime dei pazienti Covid positivi

Redazione web - 0
Sui bus multe a chi non avrà le protezioni. Si discute della distanza di sicurezza Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Positivi al virus 2 italiani a bordo della Costa Atlantica in Giappone

Redazione web - 0
Trentaquattro membri dell'equipaggio della nave da crociera Costa Atlantica ormeggiata a Nagasaki, tra cui due italiani, sono risultati positivi al test sul coronavirus. Lo...
Continua a leggere
Autoprodotti

Dal bus al treno, al taxi, la parola d’ordine è distanziamento. Ecco le regole

Redazione web - 0
Guanti, mascherine, distanziamento e sanificazione dei mezzi. La parola d’ordine della mobilità della Fase 2 dell’emergenza coronavirus, qualsiasi mezzo di trasporto si usi, è:...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Clan Spada: case, aziende e una palestra: confiscati beni per 18 milioni

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la condanna per associazione mafiosa, arriva la confisca patrimoniale ,epilogo dell'attività investigativa svolta dalla direzione antimafia Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Leasys 4ME, nuova formula per il noleggio a lungo termine

Motori Redazione web - 0
L'offerta per una mobilità sostenibile e personalizzabile a costi contenuti è dedicata ai modelli Fiat Panda Hybrid e 500 Pop Hybrid continua a...
Continua a leggere

La concessionaria che non conosce crisi

Motori Redazione web - 0
"Ecco la nostra esperienza sul come affrontare al meglio questi problemi, oggi e nel futuro…" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Parla con me: Luca Napolitano risponde ai clienti

Motori Redazione web - 0
Head of EMEA Fiat & Abarth Brands, in un nuovo format video – girato con smartphone da casa – risponde personalmente alle domande...
Continua a leggere

Lotus in festa: omaggio ad Ayrton Senna

Motori Redazione web - 0
La casa inglese ricorda il 35esimo anniversario della prima vittoria in Formula 1 del leggendario pilota brasiliano continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli