Barcellona, Valverde: “Napoli da rispettare, siamo favoriti ma servirà attenzione”

Il tecnico dei blaugrana: “Al San Paolo c’è sempre una grande atmosfera”

Calcio

Ibra-Milan, lo svedese ha detto sì

Redazione web - 0
Ore decisive per il ritorno di Zlatan Ibrahimovic in rossonero. L'attaccante svedese, svincolato dopo l'esperienza negli Stati Uniti con la maglia dei Los Angeles...
Calcio

Fronte rinnovi: Mertens e Callejon trattano. La situazione

Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli di Gennaro Gattuso lavora a più non posso per tenersi stretto i campioni azzurri. Infatti - oltre al mercato in entrata -...
Calcio

Everton, Ancelotti non ha dubbi: “Kean ha la stoffa giusta”

Redazione web - 0
Carlo Ancelotti, ex allenatore del Napoli, ha rilasciato un'intervista in merito alla sua avventura all'Everton. L'ex Napoli ha parlato anche di un calciatore che...
Napoli

Lite per i terreni, due anziani accoltellati: uno è grave

Redazione web - 0
L'aggressione a San Giovanni a Teduccio continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

“Resina nova”, una mostra sul “mercato delle pezze” a Ercolano: da qui i primi jeans a Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Nel museo Mav una esposizione sull'attività di commercio che esplose dopo la Seconda guerra mondiale continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Napoli, passeggiate e arte da Pompei a Castel Sant’Elmo

Redazione web - 0
Gli appuntamenti del 26 dicembre, approfittando anche di previsioni meteo favorevoli continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Capodimonte, poker di mostre e venerdì sera ingresso a un euro. E al Mann i tesori sommersi di “Thalassa”

Redazione web - 0
Il cartellone delle iniziative nei due principali musei cittadini. Con offerte e promozioni per le feste continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
