Bolsonaro: “We will no longer accept that any authority overrides the Constitution”

By Bianca Oliveira

SÃO PAULO – This September 7, Brazil celebrates 199 years of Independence from Portugal. On the national holiday, a commemorative ceremony is traditionally held in Brasilia. However, with the growing crisis between the powers of the Republic, President Jair Bolsonaro took advantage of this date to call a large pro-government demonstration across the country.

During the morning of Tuesday (7), Bolsonaro was in Brasilia complying with the protocol for raising the national flag and the demonstrations of the National Forces, which featured paratroopers from the National Air Force and the acrobatics of the “Esquadrilha da Fumaça”.

At 11 am, the president made his first speech in front of thousands of protesters who occupied Praça dos Três Poderes and reiterated his criticisms of the Supreme Court and its judges.

“We will no longer accept that any authority, using the power of his office, overrides the Constitution. We will no longer accept any measure, any action that comes outside the lines of the Constitution. We cannot continue to accept that a specific person from ‘the region of the Three Powers’ continues to harm our population”, the President said.

In a harsher tone, Bolsonaro added: “Either the head of one of that power must regulate (the judges) or that power can suffer what we don’t want.” The threat refers to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who will be the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in the 2022 general elections and now leads the Commission against Fake News.

The demonstrations have been organized over the past few weeks by groups that support Bolsonaro. MPs and judges have expressed concern, along with private sector, because of their undemocratic tone. Some institutions have recently spoken out in defense of democracy and harmony between powers, such as Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) and Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks).

Even today, a demonstration will take place in the city of São Paulo, on Avenida Paulista, where Bolsonaro has announced a new speech even “stronger”. Protests against the government of President Bolsonaro are also underway throughout Brazil, but it seems there is less support. So far, there is no record of major turmoil.

BRASILE. BOLSONARO ALLA PIAZZA: NESSUNO VIOLERÀ PIÙ COSTITUZIONE

Di Bianca Oliveira

SAN PAOLO – Quest’oggi il Brasile celebra i 199 anni della sua indipendenza dal Portogallo. Una festa nazionale che, come da tradizione, viene celebrata con una cerimonia commemorativa. Tuttavia, con la crescente crisi tra i tre poteri della Repubblica, il presidente Jair Bolsonaro ha approfittato della data per indire una grande manifestazione filo-governativa in tutto il paese.

Nella mattinata di oggi, Bolsonaro è stato a Brasilia per presenziare alla cerimonia dell’alzabandiera e al successivo corteo delle Forze armate, che hanno visto protagonisti i paracadutisti dell’Aeronautica militare e le acrobazie aeree della Squadriglia “da Fumaça”. Alle 11 (ora locale), il presidente ha pronunciato il suo discorso davanti alle migliaia di manifestanti che hanno occupato Praça dos Três Poderes, senza perdere occasione per ribadire le sue critiche alla Corte Suprema e ai suoi magistrati: “Non accetteremo più che qualsivoglia autorità- ha detto il presidente- usando il potere che il suo incarico gli conferisce, prevalga sulla Costituzione. Non accetteremo più nessun provvedimento, nessun atto che esca dal perimetro della Costituzione. Non possiamo continuare ad accettare che un esponente dei tre poteri dello Stato continui a danneggiare i nostri cittadini”.

Con tono più duro, il capo dello Stato ha aggiunto: “O il capo di quel potere inquadra i suoi (giudici, ndr) o quel potere potrebbe subire ciò che non vorremmo”. La minaccia di Bolsonaro era diretta al giudice Alexandre de Moraes, che occuperà la carica di presidente della Corte Superiore Elettorale nelle elezioni del 2022 ed è a capo delle indagini sulle Fake News.

Le manifestazioni sono state organizzate nelle ultime settimane da gruppi che sostengono Bolsonaro e che hanno destato preoccupazione tra i parlamentari e la magistratura, così come in una parte della classe imprenditoriale, a causa di alcuni atteggiamenti giudicati anti-democratici. Alcune istituzioni hanno pubblicamente preso posizione in difesa della democrazia e dell’armonia tra le istituzioni, tra cui la Federazione delle industrie dello Stato di San Paolo (Federação das Indústrias do Estado de São Paulo, Fiesp) e la Federazione brasiliana delle banche (Federação Brasileira de Bancos, Febraban).

La manifestazione di oggi ha coinvolto anche la città di San Paolo, in Avenida Paulista, dove si attende un nuovo discorso di Bolsonaro, che ha promesso parole ancora più “severe”.

In tutto il Brasile sono in corso anche cortei contro il governo Bolsonaro, ma sembra che stiano registrando una partecipazione più bassa. Al momento invece non ci sono notizie circa eventuali disordini.

“NÃO MAIS ACEITAREMOS QUE QUALQUER AUTORIDADE PASSE POR CIMA DA CONSTITUIÇÃO”, DIZ BOLSONARO

Por Bianca Oliveira

SÃO PAULO – Neste 7 de setembro, o Brasil celebra 199 anos da Independência de Portugal. No feriado nacional, acontece tradicionalmente uma cerimônia comemorativa. Porém, com a crise crescente entre os poderes da República, o presidente Jair Bolsonaro aproveitou a data para convocar uma grande manifestação pró-governo pelo país.

Durante a manhã desta terça-feira (7), Bolsonaro esteve em Brasília cumprindo o protocolo de hasteamento da bandeira nacional e as demonstrações das Forças Nacionais, que contou com os paraquedistas da Força Aérea Nacional e as acrobacias da Esquadrilha da Fumaça.

Às 11 horas da manhã, o presidente fez seu primeiro discurso para milhares de manifestantes que ocupavam a Praça dos Três Poderes (Brasília) e reiterou as críticas ao Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) e seus ministros.

“Não mais aceitaremos que qualquer autoridade, usando a força do Poder, passe por cima da Constituição. Não mais aceitaremos qualquer medida, qualquer ação que venha de fora das linhas da Constituição. Não podemos continuar aceitando que uma pessoa específica da região dos Três Poderes continue barbarizando a nossa população”, acrescentou.

Em tom mais duro, Bolsonaro acrescentou: “Ou o chefe desse Poder enquadra os seus (ministros) ou esse Poder pode sofrer aquilo que não queremos”. A ameaça refere-se ao ministro Alexandre de Moraes, que ocupará o cargo de presidente do Tribunal Superior Eleitoral (TSE) nas eleições de 2022 e está à frente das investigações envolvendo Fake News.

As manifestações estão sendo organizadas por continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento