Bper, approvata da azionisti incorporazione casse risparmio Saluzzo e Bra 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Bper, approvata da azionisti incorporazione casse risparmio Saluzzo e Bra proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Open Fiber porta la fibra in Cilento a San Giovanni a Piro 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Open Fiber porta la fibra in Cilento a San Giovanni a Piro ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coldiretti: “Senza turisti stranieri calo del 20% su consumo gelato” 

Redazione web - 0
L'andamento della domanda di gelato artigianale in periodi normali sviluppa un fatturato annuale di 4,2 miliardi di euro Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pubblica amministrazione, più pensionati che dipendenti nel 2021 

Redazione web - 0
Lo scenario emerge da una ricerca sul lavoro pubblico presentata oggi in apertura di ‘Forum Pa 2020 – Resilienza digitale': a fronte di 3,2...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

A Parigi ha riaperto il Louvre, ma con ingressi contigentati

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Dopo quasi quattro mesi di chiusura per via della pandemia, il museo più visitato al mondo, il Louvre di Parigi, ha riaperto...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La CureVac ha ottenuto dall’Ue un prestito di 75 milioni per il vaccino

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Banca europea per gli investimenti (BEI) e la società farmaceutica CureVac, hanno stipulato un accordo di prestito di 75 milioni di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Arrestato in Cina un professore che criticava Xi per la gestione del Covid

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Xu Zhangrun, un giurista cinese che aveva criticato Xi per la gestione dell'epidemia di Covid-19, è stato sottoposto a fermo di polizia...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Caso Epstein, venerdì Ghislaine Maxwell davanti al giudice per la cauzione

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Procura di New York ha chiesto di fissare per venerdì la comparizione in tribunale di Ghislaine Maxwell, la ex protagonista del...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

A Parigi ha riaperto il Louvre, ma con ingressi contigentati

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Dopo quasi quattro mesi di chiusura per via della pandemia, il museo più visitato al mondo, il Louvre di Parigi, ha riaperto...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La CureVac ha ottenuto dall’Ue un prestito di 75 milioni per il vaccino

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Banca europea per gli investimenti (BEI) e la società farmaceutica CureVac, hanno stipulato un accordo di prestito di 75 milioni di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Arrestato in Cina un professore che criticava Xi per la gestione del Covid

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Xu Zhangrun, un giurista cinese che aveva criticato Xi per la gestione dell'epidemia di Covid-19, è stato sottoposto a fermo di polizia...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Caso Epstein, venerdì Ghislaine Maxwell davanti al giudice per la cauzione

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Procura di New York ha chiesto di fissare per venerdì la comparizione in tribunale di Ghislaine Maxwell, la ex protagonista del...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Open Fiber porta la fibra in Cilento a San Giovanni a Piro 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Open Fiber porta la fibra in Cilento a San Giovanni a Piro ...
Continua a leggere

Coldiretti: “Senza turisti stranieri calo del 20% su consumo gelato” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
L'andamento della domanda di gelato artigianale in periodi normali sviluppa un fatturato annuale di 4,2 miliardi di euro Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Pubblica amministrazione, più pensionati che dipendenti nel 2021 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Lo scenario emerge da una ricerca sul lavoro pubblico presentata oggi in apertura di ‘Forum Pa 2020 – Resilienza digitale': a fronte di 3,2...
Continua a leggere

Riforma fisco, salario minimo e no a condoni: ecco la bozza Pnr 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Riforma fisco, salario minimo e no a condoni: ecco la bozza Pnr ...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli