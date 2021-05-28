Brasile, proteste contro Bolsonaro in 112 città

di João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Proteste contro il governo del presidente Jair Bolsonaro sono in programma domani in almeno 112 città del Brasile. È la prima volta che organizzazioni sindacali e movimenti sociali hanno convocato manifestazioni di piazza di questa portata dall’inizio della pandemia di Covid-19.Secondo gli organizzatori delle iniziative, è in corso una crisi politica e sanitaria che impone di agire con urgenza.Rappresentanti dei medici hanno però messo in guardia dal rischio che le dimostrazioni possano compromettere la lotta contro il nuovo coronavirus, che in Brasile ha già provocato 450mila morti.In un’intervista con il portale d’informazione Uol, l’ex candidato presidente Guilherme Boulos, a capo del Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Teto (Mtst), ha detto che nessuno vorrebbe scendere in strada ora.

“La situazione non ci lascia alternativa” ha però aggiunto il dirigente: “Bolsonaro non ci ha dato alternative”. Gli organizzatori delle proteste di domani hanno chiesto ai partecipanti di utilizzare mascherine protettive e gel igienizzante oltre che di rispettare le misure di distanziamento.Sin dall’inizio della pandemia, il presidente ha minimizzato i rischi derivanti dal contagio e, come evidenziato da una commissione d’inchiesta parlamentare, ha sottovalutato l’importanza delle forniture e dell’acquisto dei vaccini.Bolsonaro si è inoltre sempre opposto alle misure di distanziamento sociale proposte dai governatori.Ieri il presidente ha anche fatto ricorso presso la Corte suprema federale contro le restrizioni imposte in chiave anti-Covid dai governatori di Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco e Paranà.

112 CITIES HAVE ALREADY CONFIRMED DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST PRESIDENT BOLSONARO ON THE 29TH

SAO PAULO – At least 112 Brazilian cities, including 25 capitals, have protests scheduled for this Saturday against the government of Jair Bolsonaro. This is the first time that groups such as union organizations and social movements have called for street demonstrations against the president during the pandemic. In January, there will be caravans by right and left groups for Bolsonaro’s impeachment.

Organizers and leaders of social movements say that the moment of the political and health crisis makes essential acts. But doctors say the protests could be a risk to fight the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which has already killed more than 450,000 people in the country. In an interview with the UOL news portal, the leader of the MTST and a former presidential candidate, Guilherme Boulos said that no one would like to be taking to the streets at this time. But he added that, “the situation did not provide us with another alternative. Bolsonaro did not provide us with another alternative.”

The material calling for the acts recommends the use of a PFF2 (or N95) mask, in addition to alcohol gel and physical distance. The agenda of the acts includes several literary ones, such as the impeachment of Bolsonaro, the return of emergency aid of R $ 600, the expansion of available vaccines, the end of violence against the black population and the suspension of cuts in funds in Education, privatizations and administrative reform.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, President Bolsonaro has always minimized the disease and, as shown in the Pandemia CPI (Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry), he also underestimated several vaccine offers. In addition, the president has always opposed the isolation and pandemic measures proposed by the governors.

Jair Bolsonaro entered this Thursday, the 27th, with an action in the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to bar restrictions imposed by governors of Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco and Paraná to prevent the advance of the covid-19 in these states. Through the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), Bolsonaro questioned whether the rules adopted by these governments to restrict the movement of people are in accordance with the Constitution.

In the request, AGU argues that it is necessary to guarantee the coexistence of fundamental rights such as those of coming and going, work, life and health. “It is notorious the damage that will be generated for the economic subsistence and for the freedom of locomotion of the people with the continuity of the decrees of curfew and of the closing of the non-essential services imposed in several places of the country. affecting jobs, businesses, home security, children’s cognitive development, people’s emotional health, etc. “, says the AGU text.

112 CIDADES JÁ CONFIRMARAM MANIFESTAÇÕES CONTRA O PRESIDENTE BOLSONARO NO DIA 29

SAO PAULO – Ao menos 112 cidades brasileiras, incluindo 25 capitais, têm protestos marcados para este sábado contra o governo de Jair Bolsonaro. Essa é a primeira vez que grupos como entidades sindicais e movimentos sociais convocam manifestações de rua contra o presidente durante a pandemia. Em janeiro, houveram carreatas de grupos de direita e de esquerda pelo impeachment de Bolsonaro.

Organizadores e dirigentes de movimentos sociais dizem que o momento da crise política e sanitária faz os atos serem essenciais. Mas médicos afirmam que os protestos podem ser um risco para o combate à pandemia do novo coronavírus, que já matou mais de 450 mil pessoas no país. Em entrevista ao portal de notícias UOL, o líder do MTST e ex-candidato à presidência, Guilherme Boulos afirmou que ninguém gostaria de estar indo para a rua neste momento. Mas acrescentou que, “a situação não nos deixou outra alternativa. O Bolsonaro não nos deixou outra alternativa.”

O material de convocação dos atos recomenda o uso de máscara PFF2 (ou N95), além de álcool em gel e distanciamento físico. A pauta dos atos inclui diversas reivindicações, como o impeachment de Bolsonaro, a volta do auxílio emergencial de R$ 600, a ampliação das vacinas disponíveis, o fim da violência contra a população negra e a suspensão de cortes de verbas na Educação, das privatizações e da reforma administrativa.

Desde o início da Pandemia da COVID-19 o presidente Bolsonaro sempre minimizou a doença e, como mostrado na CPI da Pandemia (Comissão Parlamentar de Inquérito), também menosprezou diversas ofertas de vacinas. Além disso, o presidente sempre se contrapôs a medidas de isolamento e de combate à pandemia propostas pelos governadores.

Jair Bolsonaro entrou nesta quinta-feira, dia 27, com uma ação no Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) para barrar restrições impostas por governadores do Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco e Paraná para evitar o avanço da continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento