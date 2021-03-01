Brazil launches first 100% national satellite

by Bianca Oliveira

SAO PAULO – The Amazonia-1 satellite was launched this Sunday (28th) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center Launch Center in Sriharikota. Although the launch was in India, this is the first Earth observation satellite fully designed, integrated, tested and operated by Brazil.

The mission was carried out by the team of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), in São José dos Campos (SP), coordinated by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations (MCTI) and in partnership with the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB). At the end of the launch, Minister Marcos Pontes spoke about the importance of the mission for the country.

