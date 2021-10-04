Brazil registers the opening of 1.4 million companies from May to August

by João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – The new Business Map Bulletin of the Ministry of Economy, released at the end of September, reveals that Brazil has set a new record in the number of companies opened in a four-month period, reaching the mark of 1.4 million new businesses. The positive balance of more companies operating in the country from May to August 2021 reached 936,229.

This balance is the difference between all trades opened (1,420,782) and closed (484,553) in the period. The total number of active companies in Brazil is 18,440,986. The number represents a growth of 1.9% compared to the previous four months and 26.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

The Companies Map also informs that the North region is one of the highlights in the opening of companies in the country from May to August, with four states among the top five in the ranking that measures the percentage growth of businesses opened. Acre was the state that showed the highest percentage growth in the period, with an increase of 26.6% compared to the first months of 2021 and 41.7% when compared to the second quarter of 2020. Next in the ranking are the states from Amapá, Rondônia, Alagoas and Roraima.

The economic activity that represented the largest flow of new business was the retail trade of apparel and accessories, with 82,943 new companies opened, almost 5% of the total for the period. Other areas that stood out were sales promotion, around 4% of the total, hairdressing, manicurist and pedicurist, representing approximately 3% of the total, and masonry works, with around 3% of the total.

The business environment in Brazil also showed a positive performance in relation to the time of opening a company. The average time recorded in the second quarter of 2021 was 2 days and 16 hours. That’s 13 hours less than recorded in the first four months of the year. Compared to the same period in 2020, there was a reduction of 5 hours.

SECONDO TRIMESTRE 2021, IN BRASILE É RECORD DI NUOVE ATTIVITÀ APERTE

di João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Con 1.400 aziende tra maggio e agosto, il Brasile ha toccato nel 2021 un nuovo record per il numero di imprese aperte in un quadrimestre. A rivelarlo è il nuovo bollettino con la mappa delle imprese pubblicato a fine settembre dal ministero dell’Economia. Il saldo positivo per le aziende attive nel Paese tra maggio e agosto è arrivato a quota 936.229. Il dato è rappresentato dalla differenza tra le attività aperte (1.420.782) e quelle che hanno chiuso (484.553). Il totale delle imprese attive nel Paese è di 18.440.986, con una crescita dell’1,9 per cento rispetto ai quattro mesi precedenti e del 26,5 per cento in comparazione allo stesso periodo del 2020.Dalla mappa delle aziende è emerso inoltre che la regione del Nord è quella che ha fatto registrare la crescita maggiore. Quattro Stati federali su cinque tra quelli con la più alta percentuale di nuove attività nel periodo preso in esame si trovano nella regione. A fare meglio di tutti è stato Acre, dove si è riscontrato un aumento del 26,6 per cento rispetto ai primi mesi del 2021 e del 41,7 per cento se paragonato al secondo quadrimestre del 2020. Gli Stati che seguono Acre sono Amapà, Rondonia, Alagoas e Roraima.I settori che hanno visto il maggior numero di nuove attività è quello della vendita al dettaglio di accessori e abiti, con 82.943 negozi aperti, quasi il cinque per cento del totale. Gli altri settori che hanno visto buoni risultati sono stati la promozione delle vendite, il quattro per cento di tutte le attività, poi i servizi legati all’estetica – parrucchiere, manicure e pedicure – tre percento, e i lavori edili, sempre al tre per cento.Anche il contesto imprenditoriale in Brasile ha mostrato una performance positiva in relazione ai tempi di apertura di una società. Nel secondo trimestre del 2021, in media, per diventare operativa una società ha impiegato due giorni e 16 ore, ossia 13 ore in meno rispetto a quanto registrato nei primi quattro mesi dell’anno. Rispetto allo stesso periodo del 2020 si registra invece una riduzione di cinque ore.

O BRASIL REGISTRA A ABERTURA DE 1,4 MILHÕES DE EMPRESAS DE MAIO A AGOSTO

por João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – O novo Boletim do Mapa de Empresas do Ministério da Economia, divulgado no final de setembro, revela que o Brasil obteve um novo recorde no número de empresas abertas em um quadrimestre, alcançando a marca de 1,4 milhão de novos negócios. O saldo positivo de empresas a mais em funcionamento no país de maio a agosto de 2021 chegou a 936.229. Esse saldo é a diferença entre todos os negócios abertos (1.420.782) e fechados (484.553) no período.

O total de empresas ativas no Brasil é de 18.440.986. O número representa um crescimento de 1,9% em relação aos quatro meses anteriores e de 26,5% em comparação com o mesmo período de 2020.O Mapa de Empresas ainda informa que a região Norte é um dos destaques na abertura de empresas no país no período de maio a agosto, com quatro estados entre os cinco primeiros no ranking que mede o crescimento percentual de negócios abertos. O Acre foi o estado que apresentou o maior crescimento percentual no período, com aumento de 26,6% em relação aos primeiros meses de 2021 e de 41,7% quando comparado com o segundo quadrimestre de 2020. Em seguida no ranking estão os estados do Amapá, Rondônia, Alagoas e Roraima.A atividade econômica que representou o maior fluxo de novos negócios foi a de comércio varejista de artigos do vestuário e acessórios, com 82.943 novas empresas abertas, quase 5% do total do período. Outros ramos que tiveram destaque foram os de promoção de vendas, cerca de 4% do total, cabeleireiros, manicure e pedicure, representando aproximadamente 3% do total e obras de alvenaria, com cerca de 3% do total.

]]

Le notizie del sito Dire sono utilizzabili e riproducibili, a condizione di citare espressamente la fonte Agenzia DIRE e l’indirizzo www.dire.it

L’articolo continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento