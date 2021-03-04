Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product falls 4.1% in 2020

By Bianca Oliveira

SAO PAULO – The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released on Wednesday (3) the performance of the Brazilian economy in 2020, which recorded a 4.1% decline, the highest in the last 30 years. Gross Domestic Product reached R$ 7.4 trillion (1.1 trillion euros).

The sector that most impacted the economy was Services, with a decrease of 4.5%. Strongly hampered by the social distance imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector accounts for two thirds of GDP and is responsible for the majority of jobs in the country.

Among the main pillars of the economy,

