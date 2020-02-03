Bulgaria: rispediti in Italia i carichi di rifiuti illeciti

In partenza dal porto di Varna i primi 28 container

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Rissa nella movida nel Casertano, tre ragazzi accoltellati

Redazione web - 0
Nella notte tra sabato e domenica ad Aversa. Indaga la polizia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanità, associazione medici dirigenti di Napoli: “Al Cardarelli violentati i diritti e disorganizzazione”

Redazione web - 0
Verde: "La responsabilità è del direttore generale" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo 2020, Amadeus: «Le polemiche non mi hanno ferito». E Fiorello irrompe in conferenza: «Il Festival lo ha trasformato in un mostro» Diretta

Redazione web - 0
"Sanremo è il nostro Super Bowl – scherza Amadeus – e questi 70 anni ci obbligano a celebrare il passato in maniera semplice e...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Rissa nella movida nel Casertano, tre ragazzi accoltellati

Redazione web - 0
Nella notte tra sabato e domenica ad Aversa. Indaga la polizia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanità, associazione medici dirigenti di Napoli: “Al Cardarelli violentati i diritti e disorganizzazione”

Redazione web - 0
Verde: "La responsabilità è del direttore generale" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo 2020, Amadeus: «Le polemiche non mi hanno ferito». E Fiorello irrompe in conferenza: «Il Festival lo ha trasformato in un mostro» Diretta

Redazione web - 0
"Sanremo è il nostro Super Bowl – scherza Amadeus – e questi 70 anni ci obbligano a celebrare il passato in maniera semplice e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Capodichino è tra gli aeroporti italiani che crescono di più: i numeri

Redazione web - 0
L'aeroporto di Napoli Capodichino ha accolto 10,9 milioni di passeggeri circa nel 2019, con un incremento del 9% rispetto al 2018, contro una media...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rissa nella movida nel Casertano, tre ragazzi accoltellati

Redazione web - 0
Nella notte tra sabato e domenica ad Aversa. Indaga la polizia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanità, associazione medici dirigenti di Napoli: “Al Cardarelli violentati i diritti e disorganizzazione”

Redazione web - 0
Verde: "La responsabilità è del direttore generale" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo 2020, Amadeus: «Le polemiche non mi hanno ferito». E Fiorello irrompe in conferenza: «Il Festival lo ha trasformato in un mostro» Diretta

Redazione web - 0
"Sanremo è il nostro Super Bowl – scherza Amadeus – e questi 70 anni ci obbligano a celebrare il passato in maniera semplice e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Capodichino è tra gli aeroporti italiani che crescono di più: i numeri

Redazione web - 0
L'aeroporto di Napoli Capodichino ha accolto 10,9 milioni di passeggeri circa nel 2019, con un incremento del 9% rispetto al 2018, contro una media...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Rissa nella movida nel Casertano, tre ragazzi accoltellati

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Nella notte tra sabato e domenica ad Aversa. Indaga la polizia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Sanità, associazione medici dirigenti di Napoli: “Al Cardarelli violentati i diritti e disorganizzazione”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Verde: "La responsabilità è del direttore generale" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Sanremo 2020, Amadeus: «Le polemiche non mi hanno ferito». E Fiorello irrompe in conferenza: «Il Festival lo ha trasformato in un mostro» Diretta

Napoli Redazione web - 0
"Sanremo è il nostro Super Bowl – scherza Amadeus – e questi 70 anni ci obbligano a celebrare il passato in maniera semplice e...
Continua a leggere

Capodichino è tra gli aeroporti italiani che crescono di più: i numeri

Napoli Redazione web - 0
L'aeroporto di Napoli Capodichino ha accolto 10,9 milioni di passeggeri circa nel 2019, con un incremento del 9% rispetto al 2018, contro una media...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli