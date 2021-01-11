Calendario e programmazione tv degli ottavi di finale di Coppa Italia

Riparte la Coppa Italia: calendario e programmazione tv degli ottavi di finale. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

La moviola di Roma-Inter

Redazione web
La direzione di gara dell'arbitro Di Bello non convince pienamente: la moviola di Roma-Inter. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Juventus forte, ma vittima dei soliti blackout. Conferma Milan. L’Inter funziona a metà

Redazione web
Il campionato si conferma molto equilibrato. Milan e Juventus vincono, l'Inter pareggia all'Olimpico. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Napoli, una vittoria che non soddisfa nessuno. Rrahmani è diventato un problema

Redazione web
Il Napoli ha battuto l'Udinese per 1-2, ma i problemi per la squadra di mister Gattuso restano. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
La Rassegna Stampa di lunedì 11 gennaio 2021 dei giornali sportivi italiani

Calcio Redazione web
La Rassegna Stampa di 90min: le prime pagine dei giornali sportivi dell'11 gennaio 2021. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
