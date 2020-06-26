Carburanti, prezzi in leggero in rialzo 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Carburanti, prezzi in leggero in rialzo proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Conti pubblici, pressione fiscale sale al 37,1% nel primo trimestre 

Redazione web - 0
Lo rileva l'Istat, secondo cui il reddito delle famiglie e la spesa per i consumi sono diminuiti rispettivamente dell'1,6% e del 6,4% rispetto al...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Gualtieri: “Da luglio 100 euro in più per 11 milioni di lavoratori” 

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro: “Per 4,5 milioni aumenteranno di 180 euro netti al mese. “Su cig ritardi inaccettabili”” Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Gualtieri: “Su cig ritardi inaccettabili” 

Redazione web - 0
“Oggi partirà seconda ondata di pagamenti, quasi un milione di domande” dalle imprese per i finanziamenti a fondo perduto Continua a...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Conti pubblici, pressione fiscale sale al 37,1% nel primo trimestre 

Redazione web - 0
Lo rileva l'Istat, secondo cui il reddito delle famiglie e la spesa per i consumi sono diminuiti rispettivamente dell'1,6% e del 6,4% rispetto al...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Gualtieri: “Da luglio 100 euro in più per 11 milioni di lavoratori” 

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro: “Per 4,5 milioni aumenteranno di 180 euro netti al mese. “Su cig ritardi inaccettabili”” Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Gualtieri: “Su cig ritardi inaccettabili” 

Redazione web - 0
“Oggi partirà seconda ondata di pagamenti, quasi un milione di domande” dalle imprese per i finanziamenti a fondo perduto Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Nei supermercati australiani tornano i limiti agli acquisti di carta igienica

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La recrudescenza di casi di coronavirus nello Stato di Victoria ha suscitato inquietudine negli australiani, colpiti nuovamente dal ‘demone' dell'accaparramento, tanto che...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Conti pubblici, pressione fiscale sale al 37,1% nel primo trimestre 

Redazione web - 0
Lo rileva l'Istat, secondo cui il reddito delle famiglie e la spesa per i consumi sono diminuiti rispettivamente dell'1,6% e del 6,4% rispetto al...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Gualtieri: “Da luglio 100 euro in più per 11 milioni di lavoratori” 

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro: “Per 4,5 milioni aumenteranno di 180 euro netti al mese. “Su cig ritardi inaccettabili”” Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Gualtieri: “Su cig ritardi inaccettabili” 

Redazione web - 0
“Oggi partirà seconda ondata di pagamenti, quasi un milione di domande” dalle imprese per i finanziamenti a fondo perduto Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Nei supermercati australiani tornano i limiti agli acquisti di carta igienica

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La recrudescenza di casi di coronavirus nello Stato di Victoria ha suscitato inquietudine negli australiani, colpiti nuovamente dal ‘demone' dell'accaparramento, tanto che...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Conti pubblici, pressione fiscale sale al 37,1% nel primo trimestre 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Lo rileva l'Istat, secondo cui il reddito delle famiglie e la spesa per i consumi sono diminuiti rispettivamente dell'1,6% e del 6,4% rispetto al...
Continua a leggere

Gualtieri: “Da luglio 100 euro in più per 11 milioni di lavoratori” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Il ministro: “Per 4,5 milioni aumenteranno di 180 euro netti al mese. “Su cig ritardi inaccettabili”” Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Gualtieri: “Su cig ritardi inaccettabili” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
“Oggi partirà seconda ondata di pagamenti, quasi un milione di domande” dalle imprese per i finanziamenti a fondo perduto Continua a...
Continua a leggere

Cedolare secca affitti commerciali, disco verde del governo 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Cedolare secca affitti commerciali, disco verde del governo proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli