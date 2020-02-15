Carnevale: la Guardia di Finanza a Napoli sequestra 300 mila articoli pericolosi

Denunciate 15 persone 4 segnalate alla Camera di Commercio

Napoli

Coronavirus, primo caso in Africa e nuove speranze per la terapia

Coronavirus, c'è il primo caso in Africa. Ieri sera una nota del Ministero della Salute dell'Egitto ha spiegato che è stato individuato un paziente...
Napoli

Piano Sud 2030, in 10 anni ecco 123 miliardi: Pompei modello pilota

Niente misure choc, almeno nel senso più letterale. Ma nemmeno un documento da libro dei sogni, come quelli che il Sud ha letto fin...
Napoli

Carnevale sicuro, sequestrati 300mila articoli tra Napoli e provincia

La guardia di finanza napoletana, in occasione dei festeggiamenti di Carnevale, ha sequestrato 300.000 articoli privi di marchio CE e di ogni altra indicazione...
Napoli

Floridiana, alberi caduti: quel parco negato a metà

Chiuso per i danni del maltempo del 21 dicembre, il Polo museale sta per affidare la gara di messa in sicurezza. A giugno...
Napoli

Floridiana, alberi caduti: quel parco negato a metà

Chiuso per i danni del maltempo del 21 dicembre, il Polo museale sta per affidare la gara di messa in sicurezza. A giugno...
