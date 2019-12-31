Casal di principe, “Nuova Cucina Organizzata”: fumata nera per salvarla

Nulla di fatto nell’incontro tra Regione e rappresentanti delle cooperative sociali

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Napoli, sospeso per due ore e 40 minuti il servizio della metro Linea 1

Redazione web - 0
Colpa di un gruppo di writer in azione a Chiaiano. Ferma per guasto funicolare di Chiaia: corse riprese alle 11 continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Potenza, si indaga sulla morte del 37enne morto a Bucaletto per emorragia celebrare

Redazione web - 0
Si tratta del presidente dell'associazione La Nuova Cittadella. L'uomo avrebbe ricevuto una testata alla vigilia di Natale continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Capri, cade albero sulla linea della funicolare: stop al servizio

Redazione web - 0
Passeggeri costretti a scendere a piedi fino alle stazioni di arrivo continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Casal di principe, “Nuova Cucina Organizzata”: fumata nera per salvarla

Redazione web - 0
Nulla di fatto nell'incontro tra Regione e rappresentanti delle cooperative sociali continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Potenza, si indaga sulla morte del 37enne morto a Bucaletto per emorragia celebrare

Redazione web - 0
Si tratta del presidente dell'associazione La Nuova Cittadella. L'uomo avrebbe ricevuto una testata alla vigilia di Natale continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Capri, cade albero sulla linea della funicolare: stop al servizio

Redazione web - 0
Passeggeri costretti a scendere a piedi fino alle stazioni di arrivo continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Musei, record assoluto per il Mann: 673mila visitatori nel 2019

Redazione web - 0
Il direttore Giulierini: "4 milioni di persone nel mondo hanno ammirato i nostri tesori" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli, sospeso per due ore e 40 minuti il servizio della metro Linea 1

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Colpa di un gruppo di writer in azione a Chiaiano. Ferma per guasto funicolare di Chiaia: corse riprese alle 11 continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Potenza, si indaga sulla morte del 37enne morto a Bucaletto per emorragia celebrare

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Si tratta del presidente dell'associazione La Nuova Cittadella. L'uomo avrebbe ricevuto una testata alla vigilia di Natale continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

Capri, cade albero sulla linea della funicolare: stop al servizio

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Passeggeri costretti a scendere a piedi fino alle stazioni di arrivo continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Musei, record assoluto per il Mann: 673mila visitatori nel 2019

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il direttore Giulierini: "4 milioni di persone nel mondo hanno ammirato i nostri tesori" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli