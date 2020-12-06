Caso Suarez, ipotesi corruzione. E spunta una “retromarcia” della Juventus

Il caso legato a Luis Suarez si infittisce: indagini per corruzione. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Juve-Torino, quel discorso di Bonucci all’intervallo: scossa nello spogliatoio per ribaltare il derby

Redazione web - 0
Il discorso di Bonucci potrebbe essere stato decisivo nell'intervallo di Juve-Torino. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Andrea Agnelli: il presidente più vincente della storia della Juventus

Redazione web - 0
Buon compleanno, Andrea Agnelli: il presidente più vincente della storia della Juventus. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Osimhen preoccupa il Napoli: attaccante out per altre due settimane

Redazione web - 0
Victor Osimhen resterà assente per almeno altre due settimane: l'infortunio dell'attaccante del Napoli. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Covid Milano, Antonietta, 105 anni, resiste al virus curata in casa: «Adesso voglio cantare»

Redazione web - 0
Antonietta Guerci curata da remoto dagli specializzandi della Statale. Oltre all'aiuto di Marisol Montenegro, che si occupa di lei e a sua volta si...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Droga e ragazzi, Milano doppia la media italiana: cannabis, spice, psicofarmaci per un 15enne su 5

Redazione web - 0
Giù l'età anche dei pusher. La micro criminalità li arruola per strada, i genitori non riescono a cogliere in tempo i segnali di devianza,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma: case che mancano, è ipocrita parlare di emergenza dopo 25 anni

Redazione web - 0
Davanti a 57.000 famiglie in difficoltà abitative (dati Acer 2018), 14.000 residenti negli immobili occupati, 10.000 appartamenti di edilizia residenziale pubblica occupati, meglio definirla...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pagamenti contactless, si alza soglia per operazioni senza pin 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pagamenti contactless, si alza soglia per operazioni senza pin proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid Milano, Antonietta, 105 anni, resiste al virus curata in casa: «Adesso voglio cantare»

Redazione web - 0
Antonietta Guerci curata da remoto dagli specializzandi della Statale. Oltre all'aiuto di Marisol Montenegro, che si occupa di lei e a sua volta si...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Droga e ragazzi, Milano doppia la media italiana: cannabis, spice, psicofarmaci per un 15enne su 5

Redazione web - 0
Giù l'età anche dei pusher. La micro criminalità li arruola per strada, i genitori non riescono a cogliere in tempo i segnali di devianza,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma: case che mancano, è ipocrita parlare di emergenza dopo 25 anni

Redazione web - 0
Davanti a 57.000 famiglie in difficoltà abitative (dati Acer 2018), 14.000 residenti negli immobili occupati, 10.000 appartamenti di edilizia residenziale pubblica occupati, meglio definirla...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pagamenti contactless, si alza soglia per operazioni senza pin 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pagamenti contactless, si alza soglia per operazioni senza pin proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Juve-Torino, quel discorso di Bonucci all’intervallo: scossa nello spogliatoio per ribaltare il derby

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il discorso di Bonucci potrebbe essere stato decisivo nell'intervallo di Juve-Torino. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Andrea Agnelli: il presidente più vincente della storia della Juventus

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Buon compleanno, Andrea Agnelli: il presidente più vincente della storia della Juventus. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Osimhen preoccupa il Napoli: attaccante out per altre due settimane

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Victor Osimhen resterà assente per almeno altre due settimane: l'infortunio dell'attaccante del Napoli. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Stefano Ceci, amico Maradona: “Diego aveva bisogno solo d’amore”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Stefano Ceci, amico Maradona: “Diego aveva bisogno solo d'amore”Stefano Ceci: “Una sera a Cuba mi chiese di restare. Sempre insieme, tutto il giorno tutti...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli