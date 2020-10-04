Champions League 2020/21: il calendario dell’Inter. Date, orari e avversarie

Il calendario dell’Inter nella fase a gironi di Champions League 2020-21. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Juventus-Napoli, anche la FIGC dice no al rinvio

Redazione web - 0
Dopo il caso scatenato da Juventus-Napoli, con la Lega serie A che ha fatto chiarezza sulla propria posizione e ha deciso no per il...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

“E’ stato tutto orchestrato da De Laurentiis”. Ma di Covid si muore e noi proviamo a ‘restare umani’

Redazione web - 0
Se la nostra costituzione ha un valore - e si spera che in uno stato di diritto ce l'abbia eccome - prima di ogni...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Champions League 2020/21: il calendario della Lazio. Date, orari e avversarie

Redazione web - 0
Il calendario della Lazio nella fase a gironi della Champions League 2020-21. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Kenzo è morto a 81 anni di coronavirus

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Lo stilista Kenzo Takada, fondatore del marchio globale Kenzo, è morto a 81 anni a Parigi dopo aver contratto il Covid-19. Lo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus nel Lazio, Asl di Latina: «Casi in preoccupante aumento uscire solo se necessario»

Redazione web - 0
73 nuovi casi in 20 comuni Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus nel Lazio, Asl di Latina: "Casi in preoccupante...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Recovery, 25 miliardi per progetti: nuove metro, edilizia e riqualificazioni

Redazione web - 0
La giunta Raggi presenta il "Documento unico di programmazione» costruito tenendo conto delle indicazioni del piano di Rilancio del governo Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, litiga col patrigno e lo uccide «Maltrattava sempre mia madre»

Redazione web - 0
Tragedia in un'abitazione di Ardea. La vittima aveva 44 anni ed è deceduta sull'ambulanza che la stava portando a Pomezia. Arrestato l'omicida, di 31:...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Kenzo è morto a 81 anni di coronavirus

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Lo stilista Kenzo Takada, fondatore del marchio globale Kenzo, è morto a 81 anni a Parigi dopo aver contratto il Covid-19. Lo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus nel Lazio, Asl di Latina: «Casi in preoccupante aumento uscire solo se necessario»

Redazione web - 0
73 nuovi casi in 20 comuni Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus nel Lazio, Asl di Latina: "Casi in preoccupante...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Recovery, 25 miliardi per progetti: nuove metro, edilizia e riqualificazioni

Redazione web - 0
La giunta Raggi presenta il "Documento unico di programmazione» costruito tenendo conto delle indicazioni del piano di Rilancio del governo Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, litiga col patrigno e lo uccide «Maltrattava sempre mia madre»

Redazione web - 0
Tragedia in un'abitazione di Ardea. La vittima aveva 44 anni ed è deceduta sull'ambulanza che la stava portando a Pomezia. Arrestato l'omicida, di 31:...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Juventus-Napoli, anche la FIGC dice no al rinvio

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Dopo il caso scatenato da Juventus-Napoli, con la Lega serie A che ha fatto chiarezza sulla propria posizione e ha deciso no per il...
Continua a leggere

“E’ stato tutto orchestrato da De Laurentiis”. Ma di Covid si muore e noi proviamo a ‘restare umani’

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Se la nostra costituzione ha un valore - e si spera che in uno stato di diritto ce l'abbia eccome - prima di ogni...
Continua a leggere

Champions League 2020/21: il calendario della Lazio. Date, orari e avversarie

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il calendario della Lazio nella fase a gironi della Champions League 2020-21. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Spadafora: “Azione di vigilanza spetta alle ASL. L’interesse per la salute deve prevalere”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il ministro dello sport Spadafora ha rotto il silenzio e ha spiegato la posizione del governo in merito alla gara di stasera (che non...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli