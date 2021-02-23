In diretta a ‘Punto Nuovo Sport Show’, trasmissione in onda su Radio Punto Nuovo, è intervenuto Umberto Chiariello per il suo EditoNapoli. Ecco quanto, delle sue parole, è stato evidenziato da Calcionapoli1926.it:

RESTA SEMPRE AGGIORNATO SUL NAPOLI

Chiariello su Granada-Napoli: “Esito scontato”

getty “Tutti sono orientati a pensare al futuro. È partito il toto allenatore, ma il Napoli ha da affrontare una partita che sembra non interessare nessuno e dall’esito scontato con gli azzurri che sembrano destinati ad uscire dall’Europa League. Certo se vediamo le ultime partite con un Napoli che sta tirando poco in porta. Se questo è il Napoli, con Mertens che forse giocherà, uno dice “ma dove va questo Napoli?”. Poi scopre che il Granada ha gli stessi infortuni del Napoli e ha perso a Huesca, ultima in classifica. Perché allora rinunciare ad un trofeo che potrebbe portarti in Champions e, arrivati a questo punto, forse è anche più facile che arrivarci tramite questa competizione. Tutto passa per questa partita che il Napoli può vincere”.

SEGUICI SU TWITTER

The post Chiariello su Napoli-Granada: “Sembra scontato l’esito, ma ci sono due motivi per continuare a sperare” appeared first on Calcio Napoli 1926.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento