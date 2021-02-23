Chiariello su Napoli-Granada: “Sembra scontato l’esito, ma ci sono due motivi per continuare a sperare”

In diretta a ‘Punto Nuovo Sport Show’, trasmissione in onda su Radio Punto Nuovo, è intervenuto Umberto Chiariello per il suo EditoNapoli. Ecco quanto, delle sue parole, è stato evidenziato da Calcionapoli1926.it:

Chiariello su Granada-Napoli: “Esito scontato”

Sergei Karasev, Maxime Gonalons e Domingos Duarte

getty
“Tutti sono orientati a pensare al futuro. È partito il toto allenatore, ma il Napoli ha da affrontare una partita che sembra non interessare nessuno e dall’esito scontato con gli azzurri che sembrano destinati ad uscire dall’Europa League. Certo se vediamo le ultime partite con un Napoli che sta tirando poco in porta. Se questo è il Napoli, con Mertens che forse giocherà, uno dice “ma dove va questo Napoli?”. Poi scopre che il Granada ha gli stessi infortuni del Napoli e ha perso a Huesca, ultima in classifica. Perché allora rinunciare ad un trofeo che potrebbe portarti in Champions e, arrivati a questo punto, forse è anche più facile che arrivarci tramite questa competizione. Tutto passa per questa partita che il Napoli può vincere”.

Pozzuoli

Covid, Cazzola: “Dipendente che rifiuta vaccino può essere licenziato”

Redazione web - 0
Il giuslavorista ad Adnkronos Labitalia: “Ci sono i termini del giustificato motivo” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Covid, Cazzola: “Dipendente che...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Uno dei sospettati si dichiara colpevole dell’omicidio di Caruana Galizia

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Vincent Muscat, uno dei tre sospettati dell'omicidio della giornalista Daphne Caruana Galizia, si è dichiarato colpevole. Muscat, insieme a George Degiorgio e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano via Sulmona, il coltello, l’agressione e gli spari: ecco cosa è successo

Redazione web - 0
L'intervento degli agenti delle Volanti perché il 45enne stava inseguendo un passante. Un poliziotto a terra ferito dopo una caduta e un collega che...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Impiegati sottopagati e sfruttati: arrestato il titolare di un vivaio a Inveruno

Redazione web - 0
L'indagine, iniziata a seguito degli esposti di alcuni dipendenti, è partita nel 2018 ma, secondo le Fiamme Gialle, era almeno dal 2010 che i...
Continua a leggere
