Chiudono i teatri e i cinema. Ci restano l’Atalanta, la Samp di Ranieri (e molto altro)

Il calcio rimane una delle poche distrazioni presenti in Italia (per ora). continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Real Sociedad-Napoli, dove vedere la gara: orario, canale tv e live streaming

Redazione web
Domani sera il Napoli ripartirà dall'Europa League, dallo scontro con la più ostica avversaria del girone F. Gli azzurri partiranno in giornata per San...
Calcio

Juventus-Barcellona, ore 21.00: le probabili formazioni del big-match dello Stadium

Redazione web
Le probabili formazioni di Juventus-Barcellona, match valida per la 2ª giornata di Champions League. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Il Club Brugge di Philippe Clement

Redazione web
Alla scoperta del Club Brugge di Philippe Clement, avversario della Lazio in Champions League. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Frasi e atti osceni, le suore molestate dall’anziano fedele stalker seriale

Redazione web
L'ossessione dell'uomo, 71 anni, è durata per anni. Le molestie sono iniziate nel 2018,. L'uomo ha il divieto di avvicinamento alle vittime e ai...
Napoli

In Cina 42 nuovi contagi, dato più alto da agosto

Redazione web
AGI – La Cina registra 42 nuovi contagi di Covid-19, il numero più alto dal 10 agosto: 22 di queste infezioni sono state trasmesse...
Napoli

Lavoro smart? No, questosi chiama lavoro in emergenza

Redazione web
Circa 8 milioni di italiani che, come ha scritto l'economista Bruno Lamborghini, si sono improvvisati remote workers. Un dramma con tremende disuguaglianze tra impiegati...
Napoli

Roma, Cari medici di famiglia, grazie per l’umanità e le cure

Redazione web
Durante la quarantena hanno rappresentato un faro in questo labirinto sanitario, e burocratico in cui siamo intrappolati. Arrivano con il motorino e ci seguono...
Napoli

