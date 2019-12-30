Circumvesuviana, il treno si ferma: passeggeri di nuovo a piedi su binari a Castellammare

Il disservizio a causa dell’avaria di un treno partito alle 6.09 dalla stazione di Napoli Porta Nolana

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Turismo, boom in Campania: 756 mila ingressi al Vesuvio, 200 mila a Pietrarsa

Redazione web - 0
Cresce Ercolano,record al Museo ferroviario continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, tre ragazzi combattono l’autismo lavorando nel ristorante sushi

Redazione web - 0
La storia di Claudia, Tommaso e Ariele, affetti da disturbi della comunicazione: una volta al mese servono il sushi e vivono momenti di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Maxi-rissa a Giugliano, 8 giovani denunciati dai carabinieri

Redazione web - 0
Scoppiata nella tarda serata del 24 dicembre, per motivi non ancora chiari, era probabilmente dovuta all'abuso di alcoolici e aveva provocato due feriti...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Napoli, tre ragazzi combattono l’autismo lavorando nel ristorante sushi

Redazione web - 0
La storia di Claudia, Tommaso e Ariele, affetti da disturbi della comunicazione: una volta al mese servono il sushi e vivono momenti di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Maxi-rissa a Giugliano, 8 giovani denunciati dai carabinieri

Redazione web - 0
Scoppiata nella tarda serata del 24 dicembre, per motivi non ancora chiari, era probabilmente dovuta all'abuso di alcoolici e aveva provocato due feriti...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Circumvesuviana, il treno si ferma: passeggeri di nuovo a piedi su binari a Castellammare

Redazione web - 0
Il disservizio a causa dell'avaria di un treno partito alle 6.09 dalla stazione di Napoli Porta Nolana continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, in marcia per la pace a Capodanno

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento il primo gennaio al Duomo continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Turismo, boom in Campania: 756 mila ingressi al Vesuvio, 200 mila a Pietrarsa

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Cresce Ercolano,record al Museo ferroviario continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Napoli, tre ragazzi combattono l’autismo lavorando nel ristorante sushi

Napoli Redazione web - 0
La storia di Claudia, Tommaso e Ariele, affetti da disturbi della comunicazione: una volta al mese servono il sushi e vivono momenti di...
Continua a leggere

Maxi-rissa a Giugliano, 8 giovani denunciati dai carabinieri

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Scoppiata nella tarda serata del 24 dicembre, per motivi non ancora chiari, era probabilmente dovuta all'abuso di alcoolici e aveva provocato due feriti...
Continua a leggere

Napoli, in marcia per la pace a Capodanno

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento il primo gennaio al Duomo continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli