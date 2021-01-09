Come funziona la bolla della Juventus dopo le nuove positività al Covid di De Ligt, Cuadrado e Alex Sandro

La Juventus in bolla dopo le ultime positività al Covid: ecco come funziona. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Bergomi insiste: “L’Inter non deve vincere per forza. Quando perde critiche pesanti, per le altre c’è meno clamore”

Redazione web - 0
Le dichiarazioni di Beppe Bergomi, ex difensore dell'Inter, ai microfoni della Gazzetta dello Sport. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Gotti: “La mia Udinese cercherà di toccare tutti i nervi scoperti del Napoli”

Redazione web - 0
Alla vigilia della sfida tra Udinese e Napoli, Luca Gotti, allenatore dei friulani, ha parlato in conferenza ai microfoni della tv ufficiale del club....
Continua a leggere
Calcio

UFFICIALE – Tutti negativi i tamponi del gruppo squadra del Napoli

Redazione web - 0
"Tutti negativi al Covid-19 i tamponi effettuati questa mattina ai componenti del gruppo squadra". Così recita il tweet della società che annuncia l'esito negativo...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

La regina Elisabetta e il principe Filippo si sono vaccinati

Redazione web - 0
La regina d'Inghilterra Elisabetta II e il principe consorte Filippo sono stati vaccinati per il Covid. Lo ha annunciato Buckingham Palace. La monarca 94enne e...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Crisi Covid, Cnel: “Colpiti circa 12 milioni di lavoratori” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Crisi Covid, Cnel: “Colpiti circa 12 milioni di lavoratori” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, organizzano festa notturna in un hotel in pieno centro: 18 giovani denunciati

Redazione web - 0
I ragazzi, fra i 15 e i 23 anni, si sono ritrovati violando le normative anti Covid. Solo in due avevano prenotato. Schiamazzi, danni,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La regina Elisabetta e il principe Filippo si sono vaccinati

Redazione web - 0
La regina d'Inghilterra Elisabetta II e il principe consorte Filippo sono stati vaccinati per il Covid. Lo ha annunciato Buckingham Palace. La monarca 94enne e...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Crisi Covid, Cnel: “Colpiti circa 12 milioni di lavoratori” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Crisi Covid, Cnel: “Colpiti circa 12 milioni di lavoratori” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, organizzano festa notturna in un hotel in pieno centro: 18 giovani denunciati

Redazione web - 0
I ragazzi, fra i 15 e i 23 anni, si sono ritrovati violando le normative anti Covid. Solo in due avevano prenotato. Schiamazzi, danni,...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Bergomi insiste: “L’Inter non deve vincere per forza. Quando perde critiche pesanti, per le altre c’è meno clamore”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le dichiarazioni di Beppe Bergomi, ex difensore dell'Inter, ai microfoni della Gazzetta dello Sport. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Gotti: “La mia Udinese cercherà di toccare tutti i nervi scoperti del Napoli”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Alla vigilia della sfida tra Udinese e Napoli, Luca Gotti, allenatore dei friulani, ha parlato in conferenza ai microfoni della tv ufficiale del club....
Continua a leggere

UFFICIALE – Tutti negativi i tamponi del gruppo squadra del Napoli

Calcio Redazione web - 0
"Tutti negativi al Covid-19 i tamponi effettuati questa mattina ai componenti del gruppo squadra". Così recita il tweet della società che annuncia l'esito negativo...
Continua a leggere

De Zerbi avvisa la Juve: “Non cambieremo atteggiamento. In campo con passione e qualità”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le dichiarazioni in conferenza stampa da parte di Roberto De Zerbi, alla vigilia di Juventus-Sassuolo. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli