Concept Muvone, ecco il taxi a guida autonoma

Il prototipo si è aggiudicato il New Designers Ford Award

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Motori

Salone del Camper, un successo con 54 mila visitatori

Redazione web - 0
Il bilancio della prima manifestazione post-Covid. "Uno dei migliori Saloni di sempre, per la passione, l'impegno e la dedizione”, ha detto Antonio Cellie,...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Idea Mokka, dalla strada ai social

Redazione web - 0
Per il nuovo modello della Opel è stato sviluppato dalla casa tedesca un filtro di realtà aumentata per Facebook e per le Instagram...
Continua a leggere
Motori

L’allarme dei concessionari: il 70% vicino al fallimento e 150 mila posti di lavoro a rischio

Redazione web - 0
Interviene la Federauto sulla crisi del settorecehe contesta le scelte operate durante l'emergenza Covid e ancor di più "i tentativi maldestri messi in...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Referendum, vince il sì da Ostia alle periferie. «No» in Centro e Parioli

Redazione web - 0
Sei romani su dieci hanno scelto il taglio dei parlamentari. Contrari soltanto i residenti nei Municipi I e II, storiche roccaforti della sinistra, che...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, presunto ladro ucciso all’Eur Indagato il carabiniere che ha sparato

Redazione web - 0
Al sottufficiale viene contestato il reato di eccesso colposo dell'uso legittimo delle armi. Martedì forse l'autopsia sul corpo del 56enne: indagini per capire cosa...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Spiaggiate 270 balene in Australia, 90 morte e si corre per salvarne 180

Redazione web - 0
AGI – È una corsa contro il tempo quella dei soccorritori per salvare centinaia di balene spiaggiate in Tasmania: 90 sono morte e altre...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La cricca degli ambulanti: venti indagati per associazione a delinquere

Redazione web - 0
Ipotizzata anche l'aggravante mafiosa. Il pm aveva chiesto misure cautelari. In parallelo il processo ai due dirigenti che avrebbero favorito il commerciante ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Referendum, vince il sì da Ostia alle periferie. «No» in Centro e Parioli

Redazione web - 0
Sei romani su dieci hanno scelto il taglio dei parlamentari. Contrari soltanto i residenti nei Municipi I e II, storiche roccaforti della sinistra, che...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, presunto ladro ucciso all’Eur Indagato il carabiniere che ha sparato

Redazione web - 0
Al sottufficiale viene contestato il reato di eccesso colposo dell'uso legittimo delle armi. Martedì forse l'autopsia sul corpo del 56enne: indagini per capire cosa...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Spiaggiate 270 balene in Australia, 90 morte e si corre per salvarne 180

Redazione web - 0
AGI – È una corsa contro il tempo quella dei soccorritori per salvare centinaia di balene spiaggiate in Tasmania: 90 sono morte e altre...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La cricca degli ambulanti: venti indagati per associazione a delinquere

Redazione web - 0
Ipotizzata anche l'aggravante mafiosa. Il pm aveva chiesto misure cautelari. In parallelo il processo ai due dirigenti che avrebbero favorito il commerciante ...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Salone del Camper, un successo con 54 mila visitatori

Motori Redazione web - 0
Il bilancio della prima manifestazione post-Covid. "Uno dei migliori Saloni di sempre, per la passione, l'impegno e la dedizione”, ha detto Antonio Cellie,...
Continua a leggere

Idea Mokka, dalla strada ai social

Motori Redazione web - 0
Per il nuovo modello della Opel è stato sviluppato dalla casa tedesca un filtro di realtà aumentata per Facebook e per le Instagram...
Continua a leggere

L’allarme dei concessionari: il 70% vicino al fallimento e 150 mila posti di lavoro a rischio

Motori Redazione web - 0
Interviene la Federauto sulla crisi del settorecehe contesta le scelte operate durante l'emergenza Covid e ancor di più "i tentativi maldestri messi in...
Continua a leggere

Devi comprare una bicicletta? C’è la app che ti guida tra 2300 modelli

Motori Redazione web - 0
BiciLive è la prima applicazione che aiuta a trovare il modello per ogni esigenza, tra 2300 tipi di bici selezionati e 130 marchi...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli