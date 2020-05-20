Confindustria, Bonomi: “Da fiducia imprenditori immensa forza per sfida più impegnativa” 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Confindustria, Bonomi: “Da fiducia imprenditori immensa forza per sfida più impegnativa” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Fase 2, Baretta: “Rialzo a 30mila euro prestiti Pmi garantiti 100%”  

Redazione web - 0
E' quanto afferma in una nota il sottosegretario al Mef Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fase 2, Baretta: “Rialzo...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Finisce l’era del franco Cfa, arriva l’Eco. ‘Addio’ alla valuta retaggio del colonialismo francese in Africa 

Redazione web - 0
Consiglio dei ministri francese approva progetto di legge, Parigi ‘si apre nuova pagina'. Una moneta che ha fatto discutere anche in Italia ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Imprese europee a Ue: a pmi 50 mld recovery fund 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Imprese europee a Ue: a pmi 50 mld recovery fund proviene da...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Fase 2, Baretta: “Rialzo a 30mila euro prestiti Pmi garantiti 100%”  

Redazione web - 0
E' quanto afferma in una nota il sottosegretario al Mef Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fase 2, Baretta: “Rialzo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Palestre verso la ripartenza: «Ecco come ci si potrà allenare»

Redazione web - 0
In vista della ripresa del 25 maggio, i titolari di impianti sono al lavoro per garantire sicurezza e benessere Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«È dura, ma non licenziamo». Titolare di bar ai Parioli scommette sulla ripresa

Redazione web - 0
Niccolò Scagnoli, proprietario de "Il Cigno» di viale Parioli: "Abbiamo mantenuto tutti i dipendent» Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo "È...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Iraq: annunciata cattura Qardash, candidato erede al Baghdadi

Redazione web - 0
L'intelligence irachena ha annunciato la cattura di Abdul Nasser Qardash candidato alla successione di Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi per la guida del sedicente Stato...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fase 2, Baretta: “Rialzo a 30mila euro prestiti Pmi garantiti 100%”  

Redazione web - 0
E' quanto afferma in una nota il sottosegretario al Mef Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fase 2, Baretta: “Rialzo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Palestre verso la ripartenza: «Ecco come ci si potrà allenare»

Redazione web - 0
In vista della ripresa del 25 maggio, i titolari di impianti sono al lavoro per garantire sicurezza e benessere Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«È dura, ma non licenziamo». Titolare di bar ai Parioli scommette sulla ripresa

Redazione web - 0
Niccolò Scagnoli, proprietario de "Il Cigno» di viale Parioli: "Abbiamo mantenuto tutti i dipendent» Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo "È...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Iraq: annunciata cattura Qardash, candidato erede al Baghdadi

Redazione web - 0
L'intelligence irachena ha annunciato la cattura di Abdul Nasser Qardash candidato alla successione di Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi per la guida del sedicente Stato...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Fase 2, Baretta: “Rialzo a 30mila euro prestiti Pmi garantiti 100%”  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
E' quanto afferma in una nota il sottosegretario al Mef Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fase 2, Baretta: “Rialzo...
Continua a leggere

Finisce l’era del franco Cfa, arriva l’Eco. ‘Addio’ alla valuta retaggio del colonialismo francese in Africa 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Consiglio dei ministri francese approva progetto di legge, Parigi ‘si apre nuova pagina'. Una moneta che ha fatto discutere anche in Italia ...
Continua a leggere

Imprese europee a Ue: a pmi 50 mld recovery fund 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Imprese europee a Ue: a pmi 50 mld recovery fund proviene da...
Continua a leggere

Codacons a Regioni e Comuni: vietare aperitivi all’aperto o rischio ricaduta 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Codacons a Regioni e Comuni: vietare aperitivi all'aperto o rischio ricaduta proviene...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli