Conte guarda al 2023: riforme di legislatura per la stabilità del Paese

Tra le urgenze il successore di Fioramonti: ieri scintille tra l’ex ministro e il M5S continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Politica

Regionali ma anche suppletive, i primi test elettorali del 2020

Redazione web
Il 26 gennaio si voterà in Emilia Romagna e Calabria, appuntamenti che potranno avere riflessi sul fragile equilibrio della maggioranza giallo-rossa. L'ipotesi della non...
Politica

Stop alla prescrizione dal 1° gennaio (e intanto si tratta)

Redazione web
La riforma della prescrizione scatterà nel 2020, come previsto dala legge "Spazza-corrotti» . È una battaglia storica del M5S, ma il Pd è...
Politica

La maratona penale, perché i processi in Italia durano 1.600 giorni

Redazione web
I tempi nei tre gradi di giudizio salgono a sei anni nei distretti di Roma e Napoli. Il collo di bottiglia è la...
Napoli

Maltempo: crolla un rudere, evacuate 3 famiglie in Costa Amalfi

Redazione web
Il cedimento è avvenuto a Tramonti forse a causa delle forti piogge continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Gran Concerto di Capodanno del Conservatorio di Musica “Nicola Sala” di Benevento

Redazione web
Appuntamento il primo gennaio alle 18 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Napoli, concerto di Capodanno della Nuova orchestra Scarlatti

Redazione web
Un programma nuovo e vario, dal musical americano a Strauss, da Verdi al pop. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Benevento, i doni degli agenti del carcere al reparto di Pediatria del Rummo

Redazione web
Alla cucina del reparto, è stato donato uno scaldavivande di ultima generazione ed uno scalda biberon continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
