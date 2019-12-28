Conte, la conferenza stampa in diretta

Il premier fa il punto sull’azione di governo, dopo il via libera alla manovra 2020. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Economia

Dalla maturità all’avvio del nuovo anno: tutte le urgenze del dopo Fioramonti

Redazione web - 0
Già a gennaio tre questioni “calde” da affrontare: rinnovo del contratto, indicazioni sulla nuova maturità, iscrizioni al nuovo anno. Poi ci sono da bandire...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Autostrade proroga la sospensione dell’aumento delle tariffe

Redazione web - 0
L'azienda comunica di aver dato riscontro alla richiesta del ministero delle Infrastrutture e Trasporti, contenuta nel decreto Milleproroghe, dopo un incontro continua a...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Pensioni, Tridico: uscita anticipata flessibile basata sulla gravosità del lavoro

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente dell'Inps, Pasquale Tridico, in un'intervista al Messaggero, spiega che allo scadere naturale di Quota 100 si può pensare a una revisione complessiva...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Maltempo: crolla un rudere, evacuate 3 famiglie in Costa Amalfi

Redazione web - 0
Il cedimento è avvenuto a Tramonti forse a causa delle forti piogge continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Gran Concerto di Capodanno del Conservatorio di Musica “Nicola Sala” di Benevento

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento il primo gennaio alle 18 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, concerto di Capodanno della Nuova orchestra Scarlatti

Redazione web - 0
Un programma nuovo e vario, dal musical americano a Strauss, da Verdi al pop. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Benevento, i doni degli agenti del carcere al reparto di Pediatria del Rummo

Redazione web - 0
Alla cucina del reparto, è stato donato uno scaldavivande di ultima generazione ed uno scalda biberon continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Dalla maturità all’avvio del nuovo anno: tutte le urgenze del dopo Fioramonti

Economia Redazione web - 0
Già a gennaio tre questioni “calde” da affrontare: rinnovo del contratto, indicazioni sulla nuova maturità, iscrizioni al nuovo anno. Poi ci sono da bandire...
Continua a leggere

Autostrade proroga la sospensione dell’aumento delle tariffe

Economia Redazione web - 0
L'azienda comunica di aver dato riscontro alla richiesta del ministero delle Infrastrutture e Trasporti, contenuta nel decreto Milleproroghe, dopo un incontro continua a...
Continua a leggere

Pensioni, Tridico: uscita anticipata flessibile basata sulla gravosità del lavoro

Economia Redazione web - 0
Il presidente dell'Inps, Pasquale Tridico, in un'intervista al Messaggero, spiega che allo scadere naturale di Quota 100 si può pensare a una revisione complessiva...
Continua a leggere

Pisano: sbloccate le prime 100 assunzioni di innovatori

Economia Redazione web - 0
L'obiettivo è 100 il primo anno, 100 il secondo e 100 il terzo anno, per arrivare ad avere una struttura di 300 esperti. La...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli