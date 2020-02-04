Conte: “Regole Ue su concorrenza vanno cambiate” 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Conte: “Regole Ue su concorrenza vanno cambiate” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Economia

Call Center, in arrivo 20 milioni per reddito lavoratori 

Redazione web - 0
La misura è contenuta nella bozza di un emendamento al decreto legge milleproroghe Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Call...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Piemonte, Cirio “Ereditata situazione debitoria”

Redazione web - 0
“Noi subiamo questa situazione, frutto di scelte del passato”, dice il governatore. jp/mgg L'articolo Piemonte, Cirio “Ereditata situazione debitoria” proviene da Italpress. Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Ekdal contro l’omofobia nel calcio “Serve reagire”

Redazione web - 0
“Nel nostro sport solo otto giocatori si sono ufficialmente dichiarati omosessuali, molti altri vorrebbero farlo ma non se ne sentono liberi, per paura delle...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Zattera in Love, romantico tour di San Valentino alla Galleria Borbonica

Redazione web - 0
Venerdì 14 febbraio alle ore 20.30 e alle ore 22.30, il fascino della Galleria Borbonica nella sera di San Valentino con un'esclusiva e magica...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rapina a filiale Mps al Cis di Nola,un bottino da 22 mila euro

Redazione web - 0
In azione due banditi con il volto coperto Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Rapina a filiale Mps al Cis di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pulcinella//XXI di Rosalba Quindici: azione mimico-musicale a Capodimonte

Redazione web - 0
Pulcinella//XXI di Rosalba Quindici è l'azione mimico-musicale per flauti, violoncello, pianoforte e danzatrice che sarà presentata al Museo e Real Bosco di… Continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Agro sarnese, contadini da San Biagio per la benedizione dei semi antichi di pomodori

Redazione web - 0
Dacci oggi il nostro pane quotidiano. E il pomodoro, meglio ancora se indissolubilmente legato all'identità di questo fazzoletto di terra. Sacro e profano...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Zattera in Love, romantico tour di San Valentino alla Galleria Borbonica

Redazione web - 0
Venerdì 14 febbraio alle ore 20.30 e alle ore 22.30, il fascino della Galleria Borbonica nella sera di San Valentino con un'esclusiva e magica...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rapina a filiale Mps al Cis di Nola,un bottino da 22 mila euro

Redazione web - 0
In azione due banditi con il volto coperto Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Rapina a filiale Mps al Cis di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pulcinella//XXI di Rosalba Quindici: azione mimico-musicale a Capodimonte

Redazione web - 0
Pulcinella//XXI di Rosalba Quindici è l'azione mimico-musicale per flauti, violoncello, pianoforte e danzatrice che sarà presentata al Museo e Real Bosco di… Continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Agro sarnese, contadini da San Biagio per la benedizione dei semi antichi di pomodori

Redazione web - 0
Dacci oggi il nostro pane quotidiano. E il pomodoro, meglio ancora se indissolubilmente legato all'identità di questo fazzoletto di terra. Sacro e profano...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Call Center, in arrivo 20 milioni per reddito lavoratori 

Economia Redazione web - 0
La misura è contenuta nella bozza di un emendamento al decreto legge milleproroghe Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Call...
Continua a leggere

Piemonte, Cirio “Ereditata situazione debitoria”

Economia Redazione web - 0
“Noi subiamo questa situazione, frutto di scelte del passato”, dice il governatore. jp/mgg L'articolo Piemonte, Cirio “Ereditata situazione debitoria” proviene da Italpress. Continua a...
Continua a leggere

Ekdal contro l’omofobia nel calcio “Serve reagire”

Economia Redazione web - 0
“Nel nostro sport solo otto giocatori si sono ufficialmente dichiarati omosessuali, molti altri vorrebbero farlo ma non se ne sentono liberi, per paura delle...
Continua a leggere

Maxi rimbalzo per l’Europa, a Piazza Affari scocca l’ora delle trimestrali

Economia Redazione web - 0
(REUTERS) 3′ di lettura Rimbalzano con decisione le Borse europee e Wall Street, galvanizzata dai dati oltre le attese provenienti dall'economia Usa (ieri il...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli