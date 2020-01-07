Conti pubblici, Istat: pressione fiscale al 40,3%, sale su 9 mesi

Reddito famiglie sale ancora ma crescita frena continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Economia

Manovra, le novità sul lavoro dagli sgravi contributivi alla paternità

Redazione web - 0
Fondi per il cuneo fiscale e per l'attuazione del reddito e pensione di cittadinanza. Esonero contributivo per lo sport femminile continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Pedaggi, rincari congelati per il 95% della rete. Quattro eccezioni

Redazione web - 0
Dal 1° gennaio gli aumenti tariffari hanno coinvolto soltanto quattro tratte autostradali: interessate A4, A57, A21, A35 e Pedemontana Lombarda continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Frenata sui costi per Quota 100: 5,2 miliardi nel 2020

Redazione web - 0
Per il bilancio Inps le uscite anticipate con 62 anni e 38 di contributi costeranno 600 milioni in meno delle previsioni del...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Stesa all’alba nel centro storico di Napoli. Esplosi almeno 10 colpi

Redazione web - 0
Colpi di pistola sono stati esplosi questa mattina da sconosciuti a bordo di scooter in via Arte della Lana, nel centro antico da Napoli. Secondo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, de Magistris: “Inizia una stagione elettorale intensa, mi impegnerò in prima linea”

Redazione web - 0
Il sindaco: "Si comincia a pensare anche alle elezioni amministrative di giugno 2021, per dare continuità al laboratorio autonomo Napoli" continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Banksy e la (post) street art al Pan di Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Settanta opere in mostra fino al 16 febbraio continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, il medico dell’ambulanza sequestrata dalla babygang: “Lavoro al 118 da appena un mese e ora ho paura”

Redazione web - 0
"Mi sarebbe piaciuto finire sui giornali per un gesto medico e invece..." continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Stesa all’alba nel centro storico di Napoli. Esplosi almeno 10 colpi

Redazione web - 0
Colpi di pistola sono stati esplosi questa mattina da sconosciuti a bordo di scooter in via Arte della Lana, nel centro antico da Napoli. Secondo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, de Magistris: “Inizia una stagione elettorale intensa, mi impegnerò in prima linea”

Redazione web - 0
Il sindaco: "Si comincia a pensare anche alle elezioni amministrative di giugno 2021, per dare continuità al laboratorio autonomo Napoli" continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Banksy e la (post) street art al Pan di Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Settanta opere in mostra fino al 16 febbraio continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, il medico dell’ambulanza sequestrata dalla babygang: “Lavoro al 118 da appena un mese e ora ho paura”

Redazione web - 0
"Mi sarebbe piaciuto finire sui giornali per un gesto medico e invece..." continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Manovra, le novità sul lavoro dagli sgravi contributivi alla paternità

Economia Redazione web - 0
Fondi per il cuneo fiscale e per l'attuazione del reddito e pensione di cittadinanza. Esonero contributivo per lo sport femminile continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Pedaggi, rincari congelati per il 95% della rete. Quattro eccezioni

Economia Redazione web - 0
Dal 1° gennaio gli aumenti tariffari hanno coinvolto soltanto quattro tratte autostradali: interessate A4, A57, A21, A35 e Pedemontana Lombarda continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Frenata sui costi per Quota 100: 5,2 miliardi nel 2020

Economia Redazione web - 0
Per il bilancio Inps le uscite anticipate con 62 anni e 38 di contributi costeranno 600 milioni in meno delle previsioni del...
Continua a leggere

Cosa fa Docebo, l’unicorno brianzolo che ha spiccato il volo in Canada

Economia Redazione web - 0
Testa a Biassono, business globale: con l'Ipo a Toronto la società oggi fattura 40 milioni di dollari l'anno ma ne vale ... continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli