Coppa Italia 2020-21: le date e gli orari delle gare degli ottavi di finale

La Lega Serie A ha ufficializzato date e orari degli ottavi di Coppa Italia. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Futuro Milik: le 5 opzioni per il futuro del polacco

Redazione web - 0
Il futuro di Milik è più incerto che mai: tutte le opzioni disponibili sul tavolo del polacco. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Lazio-Napoli, le probabili: Gattuso obbligato. Inzaghi conferma Escalante – GdS

Redazione web - 0
Domani alle 20.45 il Napoli scenderà in campo allo stadio Olimpico per sfidare la Lazio. Gennaro Gattuso, vista la squalifica di Insigne e gli...
Calcio

Milan, innesto anche a centrocampo: si guarda con interesse in Francia

Redazione web - 0
Non solo il difensore centrale, per il club rossonero, sul mercato, c'è anche la ricerca di un mediano. continua a leggere sul sito di...
Napoli

Nuovo ceppo del virus in Gran Bretagna, Johnson convoca una riunione d’emergenza

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il primo ministro britannico, Boris Johnson, sta tenendo una riunione d'emergenza con il suo gabinetto sullo sfondo dei rinnovati allarmi per la...
Napoli

Virginia Raggi è stata assolta in appello dall’accusa sulla nomina di Renato Marra

Redazione web - 0
Era finita a processo per aver mentito alla sua responsabile dell'anticorruzione Maria Rosa Turchi sulla scelta del fratello del suo ex braccio destro ai...
Napoli

Presa banda specializzata nei furti in negozi di lusso: arrestati 6 rapinatori

Redazione web - 0
Uno di loro fingeva di voler fare un acquisto importante e distraeva il commesso, gli altri con speciali grimaldelli forzavano le vetrine all'interno dell'esercizio...
Napoli

Covid e mortalità, la maglia nera dell’Italia

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il dato del Covid-19 che più colpisce in questi giorni è quello della mortalità: l'Italia, secondo il conteggio della Johns Hopkins University...
Lega Serie A, FIGC e Coni scrivono al Governo: “Subito la riforma sugli stadi: via i vincoli legislativi”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La lettera del calcio e dello sport al Governo per avere una riforma sugli stadi. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
