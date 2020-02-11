Coppa Italia: Inter-Napoli, dirige Calvarese. Milan-Juve: Valeri

Designati gli arbitri per le due semifinali di andata

Calcio

La Top 5 dei migliori calciatori della 23ª giornata di Serie A

Redazione web
La quarta di ritorno segna l'aggancio in vetta dell'Inter alla Juventus al termine di un weekend a dir poco emozionante. La rimonta subita dai...
Calcio

La Flop 5 dei peggiori calciatori della 23ª giornata di Serie A

Redazione web
Se una stagione non gira, c'è ben poco da fare se si vuole rimetterla a posto. Ne sanno qualcosa alcuni degli "abbonati" alla Flop,...
Calcio

Napoli, nelle notti “calde” di Coppa Mertens c’è sempre

Redazione web
L'attaccante belga vicinissimo al trono di Hamsik. Contro i nerazzurri da centravanti in stile Sarri continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Potenza, investe ciclista e scappa

Redazione web
Il rogo forse causato da una stufetta difettosa
Napoli

Fiamme in abitazione, morto anziano nel Casertano

Redazione web
Il rogo forse causato da una stufetta difettosa
Napoli

Napoli, ronde antialcol dei genitori: «Cicchetti venduti a un euro a ragazzini»

Redazione web
L'avvocato Perrotta: "Siamo andati nel centro storico, abbiamo visto che non ci sono controlli sull'età di chi beve nei bar» Continua a...
Napoli

Guasto sulla rete aerea, giornata difficile per i tram a Napoli

Redazione web
Non è una giornata fortunata per i tram a Napoli. Dopo un primo guasto avvenuto in via Vespucci dopo le 8,00, che ha portato...
La Top 5 dei migliori calciatori della 23ª giornata di Serie A

Calcio Redazione web
La quarta di ritorno segna l'aggancio in vetta dell'Inter alla Juventus al termine di un weekend a dir poco emozionante. La rimonta subita dai...
La Flop 5 dei peggiori calciatori della 23ª giornata di Serie A

Calcio Redazione web
Se una stagione non gira, c'è ben poco da fare se si vuole rimetterla a posto. Ne sanno qualcosa alcuni degli "abbonati" alla Flop,...
Napoli, nelle notti “calde” di Coppa Mertens c’è sempre

Calcio Redazione web
L'attaccante belga vicinissimo al trono di Hamsik. Contro i nerazzurri da centravanti in stile Sarri continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Juve, non tramonta un’idea dal PSG: il giocatore continua a proporsi, Paratici ci pensa

Calcio Redazione web
​Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e ​Telegram per restare aggiornato sulle ultime news dal mondo della Juventus e della Serie A! La Juventus non...
