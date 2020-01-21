Coppa Italia Napoli-Lazio 1-0, il tabellino

I dati della gara valida per i quarti di finale

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Insigne: “Grazie ai tifosi del Napoli, ripartiamo tutti insieme”

Redazione web - 0
Il capitano azzurro dopo la vittoria in Coppa Italia contro la Lazio: "Ci hanno sostenuto dall'inizio alla fine, ne usciremo tutti insieme" continua a...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Insigne: “Più contento per la qualificazione che per il gol, ringrazio i tifosi per essere tornati al San Paolo”

Redazione web - 0
Lorenzo Insigne, capitano del Napoli, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni nell'immediato post gara contro la Lazio ai microfoni di Rai Sport. Il numero 24 azzurro...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Al Napoli basta una magia di Insigne per battere la Lazio 1-0: azzurri in semifinale di Coppa Italia

Redazione web - 0
Il ​Napoli è la prima squadra che si qualifica alle semifinali di Coppa Italia. Gli azzurri battono 1-0 la ​Lazio ai quarti di finale...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Potenza, “lo sport unisce non divide”: la foto delle società di basket di Rionero e Melfi

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Noemi, il 28 febbraio udienza preliminare per i fratelli Del Re

Redazione web - 0
Sono accusati dell'agguato a Napoli in cui fu ferita la piccola continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Medici aggrediti: strategia in Prefettura a Salerno

Redazione web - 0
Presto punto a punto per chiamata diretta e monitor accoglienza continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Mika torna a Napoli: unica tappa in Campania

Redazione web - 0
Il 5 febbraio con il suo “Revelation tour” continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Potenza, “lo sport unisce non divide”: la foto delle società di basket di Rionero e Melfi

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Noemi, il 28 febbraio udienza preliminare per i fratelli Del Re

Redazione web - 0
Sono accusati dell'agguato a Napoli in cui fu ferita la piccola continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Medici aggrediti: strategia in Prefettura a Salerno

Redazione web - 0
Presto punto a punto per chiamata diretta e monitor accoglienza continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Mika torna a Napoli: unica tappa in Campania

Redazione web - 0
Il 5 febbraio con il suo “Revelation tour” continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Insigne: “Grazie ai tifosi del Napoli, ripartiamo tutti insieme”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il capitano azzurro dopo la vittoria in Coppa Italia contro la Lazio: "Ci hanno sostenuto dall'inizio alla fine, ne usciremo tutti insieme" continua a...
Continua a leggere

Insigne: “Più contento per la qualificazione che per il gol, ringrazio i tifosi per essere tornati al San Paolo”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Lorenzo Insigne, capitano del Napoli, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni nell'immediato post gara contro la Lazio ai microfoni di Rai Sport. Il numero 24 azzurro...
Continua a leggere

Al Napoli basta una magia di Insigne per battere la Lazio 1-0: azzurri in semifinale di Coppa Italia

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il ​Napoli è la prima squadra che si qualifica alle semifinali di Coppa Italia. Gli azzurri battono 1-0 la ​Lazio ai quarti di finale...
Continua a leggere

Napoli-Lazio, le pagelle: Insigne riconquista il San Paolo, sorpresa Demme

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Coppa Italia, le pagelle di Napoli-Lazio. Gli azzurri di Gennaro Gattuso ritrovano la formazione capitolina, questa volta allo stadio San Paolo: Lorenzo Insigne decide...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli