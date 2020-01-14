Coppa Italia Napoli-Perugia 2-0, il tabellino

I dati della gara valida per gli ottavi di finale

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Gattuso: “Non rinnego Ancelotti, giochiamo solo in modo diverso. Speriamo di chiudere per Lobotka”

Redazione web - 0
Seconda vittoria per il tecnico Gattuso da quando Aurelio De Laurentiis gli ha affidato la panchina del Napoli. I partenopei hanno superato per 2-0...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Coppa Italia, Lazio – Cremonese ore 18.00: le formazioni ufficiali

Redazione web - 0
​ #LazioCremonese 📝 La formazione scelta da mister #Inzaghi per il debutto in #CoppaItalia! pic.twitter.com/sc0BkesyFK — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) 14 gennaio 2020 ​​ Ecco i...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Napoli-Perugia 2-0, Insigne: “Questa partita deve essere un punto di partenza, sono sereno”

Redazione web - 0
Lorenzo Insigne, protagonista assoluto di Napoli-Perugia, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Rai Sport proprio dopo la vittoria per 2-0 sugli uomini di Serse Cosmi. LE...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Potenza, concussione e corruzione: ai domiciliari sindaco di Palazzo San Gervasio

Redazione web - 0
Al centro dell'inchiesta della Procura la gestione del Centro per il rimpatrio continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Blitz nel quartiere del clan a Castellammare, abbattuti manufatti in legno e una piscina abusiva

Redazione web - 0
La polizia nei rioni Moscarella e Savorito continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Torre Annunziata, i cani Kira e Trilly trovano 165 grammi di cocaina in un appartamento

Redazione web - 0
Arrestato 35enne continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pd: Bassolino, guardare all’enorme area del non voto

Redazione web - 0
L'ex governatore: "Miope contendere consensi nell'attuale recinto elettorale" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Potenza, concussione e corruzione: ai domiciliari sindaco di Palazzo San Gervasio

Redazione web - 0
Al centro dell'inchiesta della Procura la gestione del Centro per il rimpatrio continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Blitz nel quartiere del clan a Castellammare, abbattuti manufatti in legno e una piscina abusiva

Redazione web - 0
La polizia nei rioni Moscarella e Savorito continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Torre Annunziata, i cani Kira e Trilly trovano 165 grammi di cocaina in un appartamento

Redazione web - 0
Arrestato 35enne continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pd: Bassolino, guardare all’enorme area del non voto

Redazione web - 0
L'ex governatore: "Miope contendere consensi nell'attuale recinto elettorale" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Gattuso: “Non rinnego Ancelotti, giochiamo solo in modo diverso. Speriamo di chiudere per Lobotka”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Seconda vittoria per il tecnico Gattuso da quando Aurelio De Laurentiis gli ha affidato la panchina del Napoli. I partenopei hanno superato per 2-0...
Continua a leggere

Coppa Italia, Lazio – Cremonese ore 18.00: le formazioni ufficiali

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​ #LazioCremonese 📝 La formazione scelta da mister #Inzaghi per il debutto in #CoppaItalia! pic.twitter.com/sc0BkesyFK — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) 14 gennaio 2020 ​​ Ecco i...
Continua a leggere

Napoli-Perugia 2-0, Insigne: “Questa partita deve essere un punto di partenza, sono sereno”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Lorenzo Insigne, protagonista assoluto di Napoli-Perugia, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Rai Sport proprio dopo la vittoria per 2-0 sugli uomini di Serse Cosmi. LE...
Continua a leggere

Atalanta, Gasperini: “La Coppa Italia è un obiettivo. Occhio alla Fiorentina, Caldara può giocare”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e Telegram per restare aggiornato sulle ultime news dal mondo della Serie A! Giornata di vigilia per l'Atalanta e...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli