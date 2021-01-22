Corbo duro con Gattuso: “Deve riflettere, il suo modulo va rivisto!”

Dopo la sconfitta nella finale di Supercoppa contro la Juventus, molte sono state le critiche rivolte al tecnico degli azzurri Gennaro Gattuso. Tra quelli che hanno espresso giudizi non certo lusinghieri sull’operato dell’allenatore calabrese anche il noto giornalista Antonio Corbo.

Il modulo di Gattuso “penalizza” Insigne

Corbo
Queste le sue parole ai microfoni di ‘Radio Goal’, trasmissione in onda su Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: “Gattuso deve riflettere perché se Insigne sbaglia quel rigore all’80’ è anche perché è arrivato stanco, massacrato, dopo una partita logorante per uno del suo ruolo. Mancini, all’intervallo di Juventus-Napoli, ha parlato di Insigne e ne ha parlato come un c.t., facendo degli elogi senza nascondere la sua sorpresa per i suoi rientri in difesa. Il miglior ruolo possibile per Insigne(Ghoulam rivela: “A Lorenzo ho detto questo dopo il rigore sbagliato) è negli ultimi trenta metri. Il 4-2-3-1 è un bellissimo modulo, ma devi avere la gente pronta ad applicarlo. Il modulo va rivisto, senza Osimhen il 4-2-3-1 non è possibile”.

