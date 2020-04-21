Coronavirus, Commissione esecutiva Bie propone slittamento di 1 anno Expo 2020  

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Coronavirus, Commissione esecutiva Bie propone slittamento di 1 anno Expo 2020 proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, allarme sul Pil: “Calo mai visto” 

Redazione web - 0
Si ridurrebbe di 15 punti percentuali nei primi 6 mesi, secondo la stima contenuta nella nota dell'Ufficio parlamentare di bilancio sulla congiuntura di aprile...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus: 3,4 mln di famiglie hanno perso più del 50% del reddito  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus: 3,4 mln di famiglie hanno perso più del 50% del reddito ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Costruzioni, a febbraio battuta d’arresto produzione: -3,4% 

Redazione web - 0
Lo rende noto l'Istat: nel mese precedente c'era stato aumento del 7,9% Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Costruzioni, a...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Email di Uber agli autisti Ncc: «Non tornate in autorimessa»

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la sentenza della Corte Costituzionale restano i dubbi di driver e tassisti Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Email di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Manfredi Catella: «Crisi economica post-bellica. Ma Porta Nuova sarà laboratorio per la ripartenza»

Redazione web - 0
Allo studio un piano di riorganizzazione del quartiere per la fase 2 Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Manfredi Catella: "Crisi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Nemici” della Cina 2 americani su 3, oltre metà dei giovani non l’ama più

Redazione web - 0
Due americani su tre hanno un'opinione negativa della Cina, il cui gradimento è sceso ai minimi storici nello scorso mese di marzo. Opinione anche...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, l’Ater conclude la prima fase dei lavori al «Tufello II»

Redazione web - 0
Gli interventi, durati un anno, hanno riguardato le facciate, le illuminazioni esterne, camminamenti e cornicioni, impianti fognari. A Vigne Nuove proiezioni tricolore ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Email di Uber agli autisti Ncc: «Non tornate in autorimessa»

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la sentenza della Corte Costituzionale restano i dubbi di driver e tassisti Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Email di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Manfredi Catella: «Crisi economica post-bellica. Ma Porta Nuova sarà laboratorio per la ripartenza»

Redazione web - 0
Allo studio un piano di riorganizzazione del quartiere per la fase 2 Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Manfredi Catella: "Crisi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Nemici” della Cina 2 americani su 3, oltre metà dei giovani non l’ama più

Redazione web - 0
Due americani su tre hanno un'opinione negativa della Cina, il cui gradimento è sceso ai minimi storici nello scorso mese di marzo. Opinione anche...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, l’Ater conclude la prima fase dei lavori al «Tufello II»

Redazione web - 0
Gli interventi, durati un anno, hanno riguardato le facciate, le illuminazioni esterne, camminamenti e cornicioni, impianti fognari. A Vigne Nuove proiezioni tricolore ...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Coronavirus, allarme sul Pil: “Calo mai visto” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Si ridurrebbe di 15 punti percentuali nei primi 6 mesi, secondo la stima contenuta nella nota dell'Ufficio parlamentare di bilancio sulla congiuntura di aprile...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus: 3,4 mln di famiglie hanno perso più del 50% del reddito  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus: 3,4 mln di famiglie hanno perso più del 50% del reddito ...
Continua a leggere

Costruzioni, a febbraio battuta d’arresto produzione: -3,4% 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Lo rende noto l'Istat: nel mese precedente c'era stato aumento del 7,9% Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Costruzioni, a...
Continua a leggere

Timmermans: “Italia accetti Mes, serve ai veri eroi, medici e infermieri”  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Vicepresidente Commissione europea: “Non usare quei soldi sarebbe un peccato”. E aggiunge: “In Ue servirà compromesso per rispondere alla crisi” Continua...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli