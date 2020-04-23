Coronavirus, Confindustria Nautica: “Riaprire 27 aprile, una settimana è linfa” 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Coronavirus, Confindustria Nautica: “Riaprire 27 aprile, una settimana è linfa” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Lagarde: “Recovery Fund troppo poco e troppo tardi” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Lagarde: “Recovery Fund troppo poco e troppo tardi” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, come cambia la spesa? Meno cibi freschi, ridotti gli sprechi 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, come cambia la spesa? Meno cibi freschi, ridotti gli sprechi proviene...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Samso investe 10 milioni di euro nelle strutture sanitarie 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Samso investe 10 milioni di euro nelle strutture sanitarie proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Confindustria Nautica: “Riaprire 27 aprile, una settimana è linfa” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Confindustria Nautica: “Riaprire 27 aprile, una settimana è linfa” proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il discorso di Angela Merkel al Bundestag in versione integrale

Redazione web - 0
Traduzione di Roberto Brunelli Egregio signor Presidente, care colleghe e cari colleghi, signore e signori. Stiamo vivendo tempi del tutto straordinari e gravi. E tutti...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, come cambia la spesa? Meno cibi freschi, ridotti gli sprechi 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, come cambia la spesa? Meno cibi freschi, ridotti gli sprechi proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La Spagna rivede a rialzo i dati sui decessi per il Covid

Redazione web - 0
La Spagna, secondo Paese al mondo più colpito dal coronavirus sia in termini di contagi (dopo gli Usa) che di vittime (dopo l'Italia) comincia...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Confindustria Nautica: “Riaprire 27 aprile, una settimana è linfa” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Confindustria Nautica: “Riaprire 27 aprile, una settimana è linfa” proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il discorso di Angela Merkel al Bundestag in versione integrale

Redazione web - 0
Traduzione di Roberto Brunelli Egregio signor Presidente, care colleghe e cari colleghi, signore e signori. Stiamo vivendo tempi del tutto straordinari e gravi. E tutti...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, come cambia la spesa? Meno cibi freschi, ridotti gli sprechi 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, come cambia la spesa? Meno cibi freschi, ridotti gli sprechi proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La Spagna rivede a rialzo i dati sui decessi per il Covid

Redazione web - 0
La Spagna, secondo Paese al mondo più colpito dal coronavirus sia in termini di contagi (dopo gli Usa) che di vittime (dopo l'Italia) comincia...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Lagarde: “Recovery Fund troppo poco e troppo tardi” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Lagarde: “Recovery Fund troppo poco e troppo tardi” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, come cambia la spesa? Meno cibi freschi, ridotti gli sprechi 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, come cambia la spesa? Meno cibi freschi, ridotti gli sprechi proviene...
Continua a leggere

Samso investe 10 milioni di euro nelle strutture sanitarie 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Samso investe 10 milioni di euro nelle strutture sanitarie proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, “fase 2 mascherine e barriere plexiglass a lavoro” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Le indicazioni dell'Inail per la ripartenza. Su mezzi pubblici mascherine e distanziamento sociale Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli