Coronavirus, confirmed 5 new cases in Malta

The health authorities in Malta confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19; three Maltese and two foreigners. A maltese man aged 49 who works in a home for the elderly was found positive to the virus but he did not have any contacts with the residents, and two maltese women aged 27 and 52 were confirmed positive during the last 24 hours. The foreigners are two males; one from the Philippines who works in the construction industry and the other one is from Sudan.
Meanwhile, 36 more patients have recovered from the virus.
The number of active cases now stands at 120 and the number of people who have recovered amounts to 339.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Coronavirus, confirmed 5 new cases in Malta proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Politica

Bilancio di previsione in Toscana, ok del consiglio a prima variazione

Redazione web - 0
Un aumento complessivo dell'entrata e della spesa di 1,23 milioni di euro nel 2020 e di 50 milioni di euro nel 2022 caratterizzano la...
Continua a leggere
Politica

La Lega ‘occupa’ il Parlamento. Contrari Fratelli d’Italia e Forza Italia

Redazione web - 0
L'iniziativa della Lega di ‘presidiare' il Parlamento in segno di protesta contro la ‘fase 2' del governo divide il centrodestra, nel giorno in cui...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Bosch, 2020 di transizione ma poi rilancio diesel e focus su idrogeno

Redazione web - 0
TORINO (ITALPRESS) – Prima del coronavirus guida autonoma e car sharing erano i grandi driver del settore automobilistico mondiale, insieme alle motorizzazioni di nuova...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

E’ nato il sesto figlio per BoJo, politico dai molti amori

Redazione web - 0
(AGI) – Roma, 29 apr. – “Che meravigliosa notizia”, ha commentato garrulo il papà di Boris Johnson, Stanley, alla notizia della nascita del suo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Fregene, una balena del Nord spiaggiata sulla battigia

Redazione web - 0
Marco Verrucchia, il titolare, ha ritrovato il cetaceo lungo tre metri e mezzo davanti al chiosco "Amore e iodio». Si tratta di un evento...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

De Lise: “No alla scarcerazione dei boss mafiosi”

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente dei Giovani Commercialisti italiani lancia l'appello ed esprime solidarietà al magistrato Catello Maresca “L'ennesimo increscioso corto circuito normativo, approfittando delle misure introdotte...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Gualtieri: “Dl Aprile la prossima settimana” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Gualtieri: “Dl Aprile la prossima settimana” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

E’ nato il sesto figlio per BoJo, politico dai molti amori

Redazione web - 0
(AGI) – Roma, 29 apr. – “Che meravigliosa notizia”, ha commentato garrulo il papà di Boris Johnson, Stanley, alla notizia della nascita del suo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Fregene, una balena del Nord spiaggiata sulla battigia

Redazione web - 0
Marco Verrucchia, il titolare, ha ritrovato il cetaceo lungo tre metri e mezzo davanti al chiosco "Amore e iodio». Si tratta di un evento...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

De Lise: “No alla scarcerazione dei boss mafiosi”

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente dei Giovani Commercialisti italiani lancia l'appello ed esprime solidarietà al magistrato Catello Maresca “L'ennesimo increscioso corto circuito normativo, approfittando delle misure introdotte...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Gualtieri: “Dl Aprile la prossima settimana” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Gualtieri: “Dl Aprile la prossima settimana” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Bilancio di previsione in Toscana, ok del consiglio a prima variazione

Politica Redazione web - 0
Un aumento complessivo dell'entrata e della spesa di 1,23 milioni di euro nel 2020 e di 50 milioni di euro nel 2022 caratterizzano la...
Continua a leggere

La Lega ‘occupa’ il Parlamento. Contrari Fratelli d’Italia e Forza Italia

Politica Redazione web - 0
L'iniziativa della Lega di ‘presidiare' il Parlamento in segno di protesta contro la ‘fase 2' del governo divide il centrodestra, nel giorno in cui...
Continua a leggere

Bosch, 2020 di transizione ma poi rilancio diesel e focus su idrogeno

Politica Redazione web - 0
TORINO (ITALPRESS) – Prima del coronavirus guida autonoma e car sharing erano i grandi driver del settore automobilistico mondiale, insieme alle motorizzazioni di nuova...
Continua a leggere

Gravina “Non firmerò mai il blocco dei tornei”

Politica Redazione web - 0
“Il piano B in caso di stop definitivo del calcio? Il mio senso di responsabilita' mi porta ad avere un piano B, C, D....
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli