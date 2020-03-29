Coronavirus, in Malta there is hope for the summer months

The Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela appealed to the Maltese population to follow the directives issued by the public health authorities so that by summer, the situation could return to normal. Answering questions during a radio interview, Abela declared that the coming three weeks were crucial and appealed the general public for cooperation.

So far, 151 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Malta, roughly half of the cases were travel related and the other half were cases of local transmission. Various measures have been implemented to curb the spread including the closure of all educational institutions until June,

