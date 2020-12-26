Coronavirus, Malta receives the first vaccine shipment

La VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta recieved the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday morning A Cessna plane with around 10,000 doses landed at the Malta International Airport at around 11am. The doses were flown from a Pfizer factory in Puurs Belgium through Amsterdam.
Malta is set to start its mass vaccination programme on Sunday.
Around 600,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech will be shipped to Malta over the coming weeks and months. Malta secured a total of 600,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech. If the European Medicines Authority approve Modernàs and AstraZeneca vaccine, these will also be available. In total,

