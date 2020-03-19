Coronavirus, Maltese government announces 1.81 billion aid programme

CONSIGLIATO DA 4

The Maltese government has announced new measures in a bid to help local businesses and the working community in light of the ongoing crises caused by the coronavirus. Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed that the costed measures amount to almost 2 billion and described the aid package as “generous but required in the present circumstances”.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna described the government’s aid as better than the average within the European Union. He also said that the Eurozone will be facing a recession. Malta’s 1.81 billion package is equal to 12.9% of Malta’s 2019 Gross Domestic Product.

During the press conference,

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Coronavirus, Maltese government announces 1.81 billion aid programme proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Politica

Coronavirus, Governo Maltese annuncia misure per 2 mld

Redazione web - 0
Il Governo Maltese ha annunciato nuove misure per aiutare le imprese locali ad affrontare la crisi causata dal coronavirus. Il primo ministro Robert Abela...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Coronavirus, Doris “ci risolleveremo, conti correnti al sicuro”

Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Ci risolleveremo sicuramente ma ora e' importante non essere contagiati, l'unico punto debole di questo terribile virus e' che si propaga...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Coronavirus, Doris “ci risolleveremo, banche solide”

Redazione web - 0
“Ci risolleveremo sicuramente ma ora è importante non essere contagiati, l'unico punto debole di questo terribile virus è che si propaga con il contatto...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Pan brioche | La ricetta golosa e profumata

Redazione web - 0
Scopri come realizzare facilmente un ottimo pan brioche, goloso e profumato. Il pan brioche è uno degli impasti base della pasticceria francese. Profumato e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Chips di patate alla paprika | uno snack sfizioso e croccante

Redazione web - 0
Chips di patate alla paprika sono uno snack sfizioso e croccante, da servire come aperitivo. Scopriamo come realizzarle a casa. Chips di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“La sanità italiana è forte, ma non c’è un piano B”, dice la Cnn

Redazione web - 0
“Il sistema sanitario italiano di assistenza universale gratuita mostra tutta la sua vera forza” nell'emergenza coronavirus: lo afferma la Cnn in una corrispondenza dall'Italia...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Agenzia Entrate, slitta tutto al 20 marzo 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Agenzia Entrate, slitta tutto al 20 marzo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pan brioche | La ricetta golosa e profumata

Redazione web - 0
Scopri come realizzare facilmente un ottimo pan brioche, goloso e profumato. Il pan brioche è uno degli impasti base della pasticceria francese. Profumato e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Chips di patate alla paprika | uno snack sfizioso e croccante

Redazione web - 0
Chips di patate alla paprika sono uno snack sfizioso e croccante, da servire come aperitivo. Scopriamo come realizzarle a casa. Chips di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“La sanità italiana è forte, ma non c’è un piano B”, dice la Cnn

Redazione web - 0
“Il sistema sanitario italiano di assistenza universale gratuita mostra tutta la sua vera forza” nell'emergenza coronavirus: lo afferma la Cnn in una corrispondenza dall'Italia...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Agenzia Entrate, slitta tutto al 20 marzo 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Agenzia Entrate, slitta tutto al 20 marzo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Coronavirus, Governo Maltese annuncia misure per 2 mld

Politica Redazione web - 0
Il Governo Maltese ha annunciato nuove misure per aiutare le imprese locali ad affrontare la crisi causata dal coronavirus. Il primo ministro Robert Abela...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, Doris “ci risolleveremo, conti correnti al sicuro”

Politica Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Ci risolleveremo sicuramente ma ora e' importante non essere contagiati, l'unico punto debole di questo terribile virus e' che si propaga...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, Doris “ci risolleveremo, banche solide”

Politica Redazione web - 0
“Ci risolleveremo sicuramente ma ora è importante non essere contagiati, l'unico punto debole di questo terribile virus è che si propaga con il contatto...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, Ubi Banca sostiene con 5 mln istituzioni sanitarie

Politica Redazione web - 0
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Il Cda di UBI Banca ha deliberato lo stanziamento di un'erogazione liberale per un importo pari a 5 milioni, destinati a...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli