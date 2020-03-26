Coronavirus, Manfredi: “Ue pronta a fare cabina di regia su ricerca”  

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Coronavirus, Manfredi: “Ue pronta a fare cabina di regia su ricerca” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, von der Leyen: “Leader Ue mostrino unità” 

Redazione web - 0
La presidente della Commissione europea: “Siamo a bivio, o lasciamo che ci divida o agiamo insieme”. Oggi summit leader Ue: sul tavolo eurobond ed...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Coop: “Prezzi fermi per 2 mesi” 

Redazione web - 0
La misura spalmata su 18.000 prodotti Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Coop: “Prezzi fermi per 2 mesi”...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, 52 miliardi di consumi in meno: allarme Confcommercio 

Redazione web - 0
La previsione è una riduzione di oltre 52 miliardi e un calo del Pil di circa il 3%. Più colpiti commercio, turismo, servizi, trasporti...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Manfredi: “Ue pronta a fare cabina di regia su ricerca”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Manfredi: “Ue pronta a fare cabina di regia su ricerca” ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sala: «In arrivo la mappa dei negozi che fanno servizio a domicilio»

Redazione web - 0
Da domani sul sito del Comune. Il sindaco Sala guarda avanti e pensa alla ricostruzione. "Per i dipendenti el Comune possibile un rientro al...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, Fontana: «Gli effetti delle misure anti-contagio si vedranno tra qualche giorno»

Redazione web - 0
È l'auspicio del governatore della Lombardia: "Secondo gli esperti dovrebbero iniziare a vedersi. Questa è la nostra speranza» Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

The Cerebros invitano alla responsabilità «Se volemo più bene se stamo lontani»

Redazione web - 0
La nuova clip per sensibilizzare i ragazzi a restare a casa e proteggere così i "diversamente giovani» Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Manfredi: “Ue pronta a fare cabina di regia su ricerca”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Manfredi: “Ue pronta a fare cabina di regia su ricerca” ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sala: «In arrivo la mappa dei negozi che fanno servizio a domicilio»

Redazione web - 0
Da domani sul sito del Comune. Il sindaco Sala guarda avanti e pensa alla ricostruzione. "Per i dipendenti el Comune possibile un rientro al...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, Fontana: «Gli effetti delle misure anti-contagio si vedranno tra qualche giorno»

Redazione web - 0
È l'auspicio del governatore della Lombardia: "Secondo gli esperti dovrebbero iniziare a vedersi. Questa è la nostra speranza» Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

The Cerebros invitano alla responsabilità «Se volemo più bene se stamo lontani»

Redazione web - 0
La nuova clip per sensibilizzare i ragazzi a restare a casa e proteggere così i "diversamente giovani» Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Coronavirus, von der Leyen: “Leader Ue mostrino unità” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
La presidente della Commissione europea: “Siamo a bivio, o lasciamo che ci divida o agiamo insieme”. Oggi summit leader Ue: sul tavolo eurobond ed...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, Coop: “Prezzi fermi per 2 mesi” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
La misura spalmata su 18.000 prodotti Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Coop: “Prezzi fermi per 2 mesi”...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, 52 miliardi di consumi in meno: allarme Confcommercio 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
La previsione è una riduzione di oltre 52 miliardi e un calo del Pil di circa il 3%. Più colpiti commercio, turismo, servizi, trasporti...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, Bce: “Pandemia è choc economico estremo” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
“E' una emergenza sanitaria globale che ha pochi precedenti nella storia recente”. Draghi: “Siamo in guerra, Europa sia unita” Continua a...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli